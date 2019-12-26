Monday, Dec. 23
Luciana Maximus Martinez, 18, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Out of County Bench Warrant
Jenna Michelle Howard, 29, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Poss of Controlled Substances, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
Joseph Manuel Baltezor, 21, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Noel Angel Boytes, 30, Suspicion of Att Burglary 1st Degree, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Trespass; Felon Refuse Leave Priv Prop, Vandalism, Damage $400+
Miguel Leon, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Intimidate Wit/Vict by Threat/Force
Alejandro Barboza, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm
Tuesday, Dec. 24
William Jacquez Dickey, 18, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl¸Conspiracy; Commit Crime, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way
Damar Edgerson, 19, Suspicion of 19, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way
Christopher Lewis Mays, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Isaac Cain Whipkey, 43, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Alberto Mendoza Gonzalez, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
