Wednesday, Aug. 7

Juan Gabriel Ortiz, 20, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place, Bench Warrant Misd.,

Mariah Angelic Rodriguez, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Aretha Elaine Franklin, 52, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Anderson Paul Shorty, 52, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Thursday, Aug. 8

Florentino Torres Sauceda, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Manufature/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI,

Aaron Sung Yim, 32, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc,

Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu

Tevin Ricardo Liggins, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Julian Flores, 28, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Delton Roman Ramirez, 26, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Spousal Abuse

Joseph Andrew Ortiz Lozano, 21, Suspicion of Restricted Driving Priv/No Interlock Dev, DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Under the influence of any drug,

Erik Carlos Sanchez, 23, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Carrying Loaded Firearm, Prior Felony, Carry Loaded Firearm, Gang Member, Participate in Street Gang

Ralph John Martinez, 24, Suspicion of Unlicensed Driver, Maximum speed limit (65), Bench Warrant Felony, Convict Person Possess/Own Firearm:Prior, Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse

Marcelos Villalobos, 41, Suspicion of DUI - Felony - .08 per se

Alvin Adams Castro, 36, Suspicion of 290 Violation Trans 30 Day Update, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Brandon Nicholas Gonzalez, 27, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Ulysses Cruz Lopez, 25, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Parole Violation

