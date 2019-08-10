Wednesday, Aug. 7
Juan Gabriel Ortiz, 20, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place, Bench Warrant Misd.,
Mariah Angelic Rodriguez, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Aretha Elaine Franklin, 52, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Anderson Paul Shorty, 52, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Thursday, Aug. 8
Florentino Torres Sauceda, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Manufature/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI,
Aaron Sung Yim, 32, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc,
Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu
Tevin Ricardo Liggins, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Julian Flores, 28, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Delton Roman Ramirez, 26, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Spousal Abuse
Joseph Andrew Ortiz Lozano, 21, Suspicion of Restricted Driving Priv/No Interlock Dev, DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Under the influence of any drug,
Erik Carlos Sanchez, 23, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Carrying Loaded Firearm, Prior Felony, Carry Loaded Firearm, Gang Member, Participate in Street Gang
Ralph John Martinez, 24, Suspicion of Unlicensed Driver, Maximum speed limit (65), Bench Warrant Felony, Convict Person Possess/Own Firearm:Prior, Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse
Marcelos Villalobos, 41, Suspicion of DUI - Felony - .08 per se
Alvin Adams Castro, 36, Suspicion of 290 Violation Trans 30 Day Update, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Brandon Nicholas Gonzalez, 27, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Ulysses Cruz Lopez, 25, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Parole Violation
