Tuesday, Nov. 5

Benjamin Allen Morehead, 18, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Takisha Latoya Means, 41, Suspicion of Burglary

Vanessa Marie Chavez, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance

Erik David Vasquez, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another

Shawn Michael Sanchez, 22, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, Kidnapping, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device

Jose Luis Salto, 34, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer

Jose Martinez, 30, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer

Reginald Edwards Gray, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Gustavo Ayala Ramirez, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Interfering with Police Ofcr

