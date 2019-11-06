Tuesday, Nov. 5
Benjamin Allen Morehead, 18, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Takisha Latoya Means, 41, Suspicion of Burglary
Vanessa Marie Chavez, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance
Erik David Vasquez, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another
Shawn Michael Sanchez, 22, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, Kidnapping, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device
Jose Luis Salto, 34, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Jose Martinez, 30, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Reginald Edwards Gray, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Gustavo Ayala Ramirez, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Interfering with Police Ofcr
