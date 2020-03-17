Friday, March 13
Eric Alvarez Estrada, 27, Suspicion of DUI - Felony
Lamar Eugene Harris, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Saturday, March 14
Anthony Jordan Foster, 23, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Automobile
Lawrence Rodriguez, 34, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Ron Burdell Williams, 28, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice
Ralph Eric Apodaca, 28, Suspicion of DUI - Felony
Joey Lynn, 32, Suspicion of PRCS Hold, Attempted Murder, False Imprisonment, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI
Sunday, March 15
Jose Antonio Lopez-Solorio, 36, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Interfering with Police Ofcr