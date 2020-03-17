Bookings
Friday, March 13

Eric Alvarez Estrada, 27, Suspicion of DUI - Felony

Lamar Eugene Harris, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Saturday, March 14

Anthony Jordan Foster, 23, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Automobile

Lawrence Rodriguez, 34, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Ron Burdell Williams, 28, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice

Ralph Eric Apodaca, 28, Suspicion of DUI - Felony

Joey Lynn, 32, Suspicion of PRCS Hold, Attempted Murder, False Imprisonment, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI

Sunday, March 15

Jose Antonio Lopez-Solorio, 36, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Interfering with Police Ofcr

