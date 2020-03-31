Saturday, March 28
Rodolfo Cabrera, 48, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Greg Ray Roberts 20, Suspicion of Att Burglary 1st Degree, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Under Influence Drug
Marcus Malcolm Davis, 22, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Michael Aaron McDaniel, 18, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Convict Person Possess/Own Firearm:Prior, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Willful Discharge/Firearm-Gross/Negligen, Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict
Sunday, March 29
Deven Taylor Hunt, 24, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Forest John Sawatsky, 53, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Discharge Laser at Occupied Aircraft, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Joshua Jeromeen Jeff, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Poss of Controlled Substance
