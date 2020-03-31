Bookings
0 comments

Saturday, March 28

Rodolfo Cabrera, 48, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Greg Ray Roberts 20, Suspicion of Att Burglary 1st Degree, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Under Influence Drug

Marcus Malcolm Davis, 22, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Michael Aaron McDaniel, 18, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Convict Person Possess/Own Firearm:Prior, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Willful Discharge/Firearm-Gross/Negligen, Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict

Sunday, March 29

Deven Taylor Hunt, 24, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Forest John Sawatsky, 53, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Discharge Laser at Occupied Aircraft, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Joshua Jeromeen Jeff, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Poss of Controlled Substance

