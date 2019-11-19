{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Nov. 15

Carrie Houston Moore, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Dustin Michael Lee, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Amanda Sue Llamas, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss ID-10 or More Persons w/Intent Def, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less),

Gonzalo Garcia-Barajas, 51, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj, Unlicensed Driver

Filadelfo DeJesus Barragan, 18, Suspicion of Robbery

Roy Dean Newton, 53, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Fail to Register as Arson Offender

Saturday, Nov. 16

Elisabeth Barbara Linn, 45, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, , Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc

Guillermo Santiago-Reyes, 45, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Jorge Luis Gomez, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substances, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Sunday, Nov. 17

Jamie Alton Smith, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Fraud to Obtain Aid, Perjury, Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Dana Elizabeth Maciel, 27, Suspicion of Stalking, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Parole Violation

Enoh Ifeanyi Aboloje, 44, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Enrique Salvador Garcia, 32, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Serious/Violent Felony, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

Matthew Calderon Moreno, 21, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Anthony Bernard Upkins, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance

Darryl Keith Toney, 49, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Poss of Controlled Substance

Mark Paul Nunez, 31, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+, Impersonate to Make Other Liable

Shaquille DeVaughn Helm, 23, Suspicion of Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Participate in Street Gang, Willful Discharge/Firearm-Gross/Negligen, Poss Firearm:Spec Fel Conv:Minor as Adul

