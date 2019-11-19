Friday, Nov. 15
Carrie Houston Moore, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Dustin Michael Lee, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Amanda Sue Llamas, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss ID-10 or More Persons w/Intent Def, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less),
Gonzalo Garcia-Barajas, 51, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj, Unlicensed Driver
Filadelfo DeJesus Barragan, 18, Suspicion of Robbery
Roy Dean Newton, 53, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Fail to Register as Arson Offender
Saturday, Nov. 16
Elisabeth Barbara Linn, 45, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, , Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
Guillermo Santiago-Reyes, 45, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Jorge Luis Gomez, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substances, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Sunday, Nov. 17
Jamie Alton Smith, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Fraud to Obtain Aid, Perjury, Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Dana Elizabeth Maciel, 27, Suspicion of Stalking, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Parole Violation
Enoh Ifeanyi Aboloje, 44, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Enrique Salvador Garcia, 32, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Serious/Violent Felony, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition
Matthew Calderon Moreno, 21, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Anthony Bernard Upkins, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance
Darryl Keith Toney, 49, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Poss of Controlled Substance
Mark Paul Nunez, 31, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+, Impersonate to Make Other Liable
Shaquille DeVaughn Helm, 23, Suspicion of Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Participate in Street Gang, Willful Discharge/Firearm-Gross/Negligen, Poss Firearm:Spec Fel Conv:Minor as Adul
