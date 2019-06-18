Friday, June 14
Nash James Claycamp, 20, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent
Pablo Mendoza Chavez, 46, Suspicion of Alter/Change Imitation Firearm, Poss of Controlled Substance
Adam Sahagun, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Subj Released on Bail Commit New Offense, Vandalism, Destroy Property, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Burglary
Jonathan Charles Freeman, 32, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or
Heriberto Perez, 24, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Nellie Yvonne Ramirez, 35, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance
David Michael Deniz, 39, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Bench Warrant Misd., Spousal Abuse, Poss of Controlled Substance
Vincent Marcos Rodriguez, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic, No Evidence/Financial Resp, Poss of Controlled Substance
Jeanette Alesasha Robinson, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Marijuana, Sell/etc less 1 oz
John Michael Cortez, 21, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Misd - .08 per se, Probation Violation, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Antwoine Leaundre Sconiers, 34, Suspicion of Burglary, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Access Comp/Alter Data:Scheme/Defraud,
Timothy Cortez, 40, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Lori Jane Salazar, 32, Suspicion of Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Under Influence Cont Substance
Froilan Wilfred Bedrijo, 24, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Argelia Jimenez, 61, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bench Warrant Misd.,
David Vasquez, 55, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Reginald Edwards Gray, 39, Suspicion of PRCS Hold
Marisa Jewellyn Acosta, 36, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, PRCS Hold
Sergio Espinoza, 37, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance
Miki Katrina Schell, 25, Suspicion of Robbery
Saturday, June 15
Virginia Dee Langston, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Allen Javier Hernandez, 24, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Luis Hinojosa, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Lee Clayton Gammill, 55, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant
William Anthony Perry, 52, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Merlin Watson, 55, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Darryl Michael Deleon, 57, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O
Rogelio Augustin Ojeda, 32, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Heather Marie Linarte, 45, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Eric Edward Alexander, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Giselle Penaloza, 21, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr
Nai Seng Saechao, 27, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Eduardo Luquin, 27, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Sunday, June 16
Oscar Alexis Sanchez, 22, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Nathaniel Guillermo Cortez, 18, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
William Edward Harris, 19, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent
Justin Ray Dillard, 28, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Fernando Jr. Ramirez, 36, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Carlos Alfredo Pena Iglesias, 38, Suspicion of Hit and Run/prop damage only - Misd, DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Daniel Leon Javaux, 26, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Timothy Ferdrico Adame, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Ryan Renee Robinson, 36, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Victor Ofelia Diaz, 37, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Russell Brian Sweeden, 38, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Sex Penetration: -14 yrs by Force/Fear, Rape w/Object; Vic under 14 yr
Lance C Perry, 37, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.