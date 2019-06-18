{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, June 14

Nash James Claycamp, 20, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent

Pablo Mendoza Chavez, 46, Suspicion of Alter/Change Imitation Firearm, Poss of Controlled Substance

Adam Sahagun, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Subj Released on Bail Commit New Offense, Vandalism, Destroy Property, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Burglary

Jonathan Charles Freeman, 32, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or

Heriberto Perez, 24, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Nellie Yvonne Ramirez, 35, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance

David Michael Deniz, 39, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Bench Warrant Misd., Spousal Abuse, Poss of Controlled Substance

Vincent Marcos Rodriguez, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic, No Evidence/Financial Resp, Poss of Controlled Substance

Jeanette Alesasha Robinson, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Marijuana, Sell/etc less 1 oz

John Michael Cortez, 21, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Misd - .08 per se, Probation Violation, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Antwoine Leaundre Sconiers, 34, Suspicion of Burglary, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Access Comp/Alter Data:Scheme/Defraud, 

Timothy Cortez, 40, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Lori Jane Salazar, 32, Suspicion of Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Under Influence Cont Substance

Froilan Wilfred Bedrijo, 24, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Argelia Jimenez, 61, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bench Warrant Misd., 

David Vasquez, 55, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Reginald Edwards Gray, 39, Suspicion of PRCS Hold

Marisa Jewellyn Acosta, 36, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, PRCS Hold

Sergio Espinoza, 37, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance

Miki Katrina Schell, 25, Suspicion of Robbery

Saturday, June 15

Virginia Dee Langston, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Allen Javier Hernandez, 24, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Luis Hinojosa, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Lee Clayton Gammill, 55, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant

William Anthony Perry, 52, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Merlin Watson, 55, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Darryl Michael Deleon, 57, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O

Rogelio Augustin Ojeda, 32, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Heather Marie Linarte, 45, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Eric Edward Alexander, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Giselle Penaloza, 21, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr

Nai Seng Saechao, 27, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Eduardo Luquin, 27, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Sunday, June 16

Oscar Alexis Sanchez, 22, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Nathaniel Guillermo Cortez, 18, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

William Edward Harris, 19, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent

Justin Ray Dillard, 28, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Fernando Jr. Ramirez, 36, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Carlos Alfredo Pena Iglesias, 38, Suspicion of Hit and Run/prop damage only - Misd, DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Daniel Leon Javaux, 26, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Timothy Ferdrico Adame, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Ryan Renee Robinson, 36, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Victor Ofelia Diaz, 37, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Russell Brian Sweeden, 38, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Sex Penetration: -14 yrs by Force/Fear, Rape w/Object; Vic under 14 yr

Lance C Perry, 37, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

