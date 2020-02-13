Monday, Feb. 10
Luis Clemente Neito-Montes, 20, Suspicion of Burglary
Eduardo Medina Morales, 25, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property
Michael Anthony Castillo, 26, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Vandalism
Nicholas Ramiro Estrada, 21, Suspicion of Willful Discharge/Firearm-Gross/Negligen, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Illegall Possess Any Assault Weapon, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm
Rudy Andrew Ramirez, 19, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Concealed F/A in Public Place Loaded/Unloaded in Threatening Manner
Tavarie Rashad Epperson, 26, Suspicion of Burglary, Robbery, Attempted Murder
Jonathan Garcia, 27, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
You have free articles remaining.
Anthony Bernard Upkins, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substance
Eric Charles Jones, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors Manufacture/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles, Under Influence Cont Substance
Kebree Donya Pickering, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Intimidate Wit/Vic from Reporting, Burglary
Tuesday, Feb. 11
David Resendiz Salazar, 43, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Mirian Ayala-Garcia, 23, Suspicion of Corp Punishment of a Child, Burglary. Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De
David Sabino Quair, 49, Suspicion of Attempt Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance
Orlando Huizar Delapaz, 39, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Burglary Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Ivan Davell Washington, 52, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Petty/Grand Theft w/Prior