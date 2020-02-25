Friday, Feb. 21
Michael Brandon Arano, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Linda Marie Hicks, 48, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Forgery Embezzle Prop:Public/Priv Ofc over $400, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950
Mariah Rose Avalos, 22, Suspicion of Robbery
Dominik Jay Sauceda, 18, Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Participate in Street Gang, MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle
Jose Ivan Zuniga, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Arturo Hernandez Torres, 35, Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Participate in Street Gang, MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm
Francisco Javier Mendoza, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Christopher James Kelly, 29, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950
Saturday, Feb. 22
Jeremy David Gordon, 49, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
George Roland Smith, 40, Suspicion of Kidnapping, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Kelley Elizabeth Youngs, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Carson Parrish White, 27, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Sunday, Feb. 23
Austin Neal Brooks, 25, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Carry Loaded Firearm, Not Reg. Owner
Juan Carlos Villalvazo, 18, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give
Tyler Craig Alexander, 24, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj
Jaime Flores Guerrero, 38, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Burglary, Forgery, Out of County Bench Warrant