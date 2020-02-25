Bookings
Bookings

Friday, Feb. 21

Michael Brandon Arano, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Linda Marie Hicks, 48, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Forgery Embezzle Prop:Public/Priv Ofc over $400, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950

Mariah Rose Avalos, 22, Suspicion of Robbery

Dominik Jay Sauceda, 18, Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Participate in Street Gang, MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle

Jose Ivan Zuniga, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Arturo Hernandez Torres, 35, Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Participate in Street Gang, MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm

Francisco Javier Mendoza, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Christopher James Kelly, 29, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950

Saturday, Feb. 22

Jeremy David Gordon, 49, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

George Roland Smith, 40, Suspicion of Kidnapping, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Kelley Elizabeth Youngs, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Carson Parrish White, 27, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Sunday, Feb. 23

Austin Neal Brooks, 25, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Carry Loaded Firearm, Not Reg. Owner

Juan Carlos Villalvazo, 18, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give

Tyler Craig Alexander, 24, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj

Jaime Flores Guerrero, 38, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Burglary, Forgery, Out of County Bench Warrant

