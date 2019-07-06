{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 3

Ronaldo Brian Estrada, 18, Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Street Gang

Jose Luis Moran, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Unlicensed Driver, Bench Warrant Felony, Carry Concealed Weapon On Person Felony

Janet Flores Moreno, 38, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Arthur James Harris, 18, Suspicion of Burglary, Accessory

Joey Rego, 19, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Intimidate Witness/Victim, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Stalking: Temp Restraining Order/Etc

Justin Allen Scruggs, 36, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Christopher Alexander Smith, 33, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Oral Copulation/Sexual Penetration, Emp Minor to Produce Porno

Javier Vargas Ramirez, 50, Suspicion of Attempt Rape - Force/Fear/Duress/Etc, Assault w/Intent to Commit Mayhem/Rape, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Spousal Abuse

Efrain Vargas, 48, Suspicion of Torture, Attempt Rape - Force/Fear/Duress/Etc, Assault w/Intent to Commit Mayhem/Rape, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Paulo Alexandre Godinho, 44, Suspicion of Embezzlement, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950

Steve Sanchez, 47, Suspicion of Forgery of a Check

Frank William Rodriguez, 37, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Rogelio German, 57, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Sex Penetration: -14 yrs by Force/Fear, Continuous Sex Abuse of Child

Corey Allen Pierce, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance

Ruben Abraham Zuniga, 30, Suspicion of Poss Leaded Cane/Billy/Blackjack/Sap

Thursday, July 4

Freya Delta Maria Ramirez, 26, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use¸ ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI

Virgil Renee Miles, 55, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Shawn Allen Phelps, 42, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm

Mercedes Caroline Cavazos, 26, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Luciano Luis Beltran, 23, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, MFG/Import/Poss Short Barreled Rifle, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Burglary, Poss of Controlled Substances, Theft by Use of Access Card Information, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950

