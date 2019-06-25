Friday, June 21
Marcos Aguiniga Rios, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, No Evidence/Financial Resp, Drive veh/roadway w/expired registration
Joey Mario Alderetediaz, 24, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, Out of County Bench Warrant
William Edward Harris, 19, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent
Arthur James Harris, 18, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent
Andy Quintero, 28, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole, Out of County Bench Warrant
Antravious Rahiem Russel, 19, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Manuel Jessie Vega, 51, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Juan Manuel Camacho, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic, Under Influence Cont Substance
Marcelino Zuniga Sumaya, 56, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent
Melinda Dee Mata, 26, Suspicion of Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept
Daniel Leal-Contreras, 19, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Maintain Place to Sell/Use CS, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Possession of fireworks 100 lbs-5,000 pounds, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Violent Felon Poss/Own/Purch Body Armor, MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine, Participate in Street Gang, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Todd Stacey Pruitt, 52, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
John Hale, 52, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Luis Gene Harris, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony
Manuel Henry Correia, 52, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice: No Warrant
Saturday, June 22
Josefine Marie Villegas, 23, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Sergio Alonso Beltranortiz, 38, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Bench
Jose Rodriguez-Casillas, 45, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public Warrant Misd.
Albert Mendoza Gonzalez, 35, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Lori Jaine Salazar, 33, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc
Ricardo Galvan, 24, Suspicion of Murder; First Degree, Bench Warrant Misd., Unlicensed Driver
Eduardo Delgado, 25, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Alicia Guadalupe Rico, 33, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Anthony Michael Rosa, 23, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm
Johnna Nicole Jones, 26, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Pay/Recv $ for Child Placement, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Cont Subst, Trans btn Counties, Dispense Dangerous Drugs/Device etc, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Controlled Substances, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner
Rebecca Renee Aguilar, 32, Suspicion of Forgery of a Check, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)
Mike Luis Banda, 30, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Damage under $400, False Imprisonment, Enter Non-Comm Dwell-Aggravated Trespass, Spousal Abuse Serious/Violent Felony
David Gustavo Perry, 37, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substances
Angelique Solis, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Sunday, June 23
Anthony Giovani Martinez-Sepulveda, 23, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance
Amira Yazmin Garibay, 24, Suspicion of Battery
Shane Allen Hulett, 31, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol
Eugenio Preciado Rodriguez, 36, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950
Anthony Carlos Garza, 30, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Conspiracy; Commt Crime, Poss of Controlled Substances,
William Eugene Adams, 48, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Indecent Exposure, Parole Violation
Jesse Steven Lopez Moreno, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Tony Montero, 38, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Perry Mark Williams, 30, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Out of County Bench Warrant
Ricardo Agustin Toribiobobadilla, 22, Suspicion of Manufacture/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles, Under Influence Cont Substance, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Controlled Substance
Fermin Flores, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Revocation of Parole, Interfering with Police Ofcr
James Franklin Kelly, 35, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, False Imprisonment
Jose Luis Plascencia-Ayala, 47, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Marisela Ricarde Arguello, 34, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Poss Less than 1 oz Marijuana
Donaven Stuart Adkins, 41, Suspicion of Unlawful Manufacture, Distribute, Dispense or Possess w/Int to Manu, Dist, Disp a Controlled Substance, Attempt and Conspiracy/Drugs
