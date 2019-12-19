{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Dec. 17

John Anthony Campos, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Convict Person Poss Firearm Under Age 30, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Bench Warrant Misd.

Marcos Aguiniga Rios, 27, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer

Henry Canty, 63, Suspicion of DUI – Felony¸DUI - Felony - .08 per se

Raul Maciel Moreno, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony¸Burglary

Isabel Palo Barrera, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse¸Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death,

John Gilbert Ochoa, 57, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Miguel Angel Leon, 36, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

