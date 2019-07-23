{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, July 19

Cynthia Yvonne Meza, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Juan Manuel Bernardino, 25, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr

Anthony Bernard Upkins, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Jared Lee Phillips, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Ruben Mapula Ortega, 59, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Trespass:Refuse to Leave Prop: P Ofc Req

Christian Neri, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Stephanie Mariah Barboza, 25, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol

Scott Allen Williams, 49, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Saturday, July 20

Aaron Caleb Machiche, 29, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Leasa Suzanne Manzo, 43, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Under Influence Cont Substance

Michael Nelson Martinez, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Robert Ryan Harden, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant/FTA on Misdemeanor Charge, Under Influence Cont Substance

Jerardo Aguiniga Cervantes, 3, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance

Eduardo Hernandez, 19, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance

Kevin Lacho Flores, 23, Suspicion of DUI - Felony - .08 per se

Kristen Hesser, 25, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De

Adam Acosta, 32, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Out of County Bench Warrant, Impersonate to Post Bail/Surety

Jonah Manuel Fernades, 24, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, False Imprisonment

Sunday, July 21

Catalino Herrera Juarez, 54, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Johnny Rios Flores, 43, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Robert Jenkins, 37, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Blake Edward Thompson, 29, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance

Samuel Gallardo Garcia, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd.,

DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Grant Jeffery Stevens, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

