Friday, July 19
Cynthia Yvonne Meza, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Juan Manuel Bernardino, 25, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr
Anthony Bernard Upkins, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Jared Lee Phillips, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Ruben Mapula Ortega, 59, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Trespass:Refuse to Leave Prop: P Ofc Req
Christian Neri, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Stephanie Mariah Barboza, 25, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol
Scott Allen Williams, 49, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Saturday, July 20
Aaron Caleb Machiche, 29, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Leasa Suzanne Manzo, 43, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Under Influence Cont Substance
Michael Nelson Martinez, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Robert Ryan Harden, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant/FTA on Misdemeanor Charge, Under Influence Cont Substance
Jerardo Aguiniga Cervantes, 3, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance
Eduardo Hernandez, 19, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance
Kevin Lacho Flores, 23, Suspicion of DUI - Felony - .08 per se
Kristen Hesser, 25, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De
Adam Acosta, 32, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Out of County Bench Warrant, Impersonate to Post Bail/Surety
Jonah Manuel Fernades, 24, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, False Imprisonment
Sunday, July 21
Catalino Herrera Juarez, 54, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Johnny Rios Flores, 43, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Robert Jenkins, 37, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Blake Edward Thompson, 29, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance
Samuel Gallardo Garcia, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd.,
DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Grant Jeffery Stevens, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
