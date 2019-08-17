{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Christina Maria Natividad, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance,

Samuel Allen Smith, 61, Suspicion of Vandalism

Juan Carlos Alonzo, 31, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun

Jose A Arias, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Wanner Alberto Pereda, 36, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish, Trespass; Felon Refuse Leave Priv Prop, Vandalism

Daniel Villegas, 50, Suspicion of 50, Suspicion of Lewd or Lascivious act w/child 14/15, Invade Privacy w/Concealed Camcord/Etc, Unlawful Touch of Intimate Parts

Gerardo Lua, 34, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Under Influence Cont Substance

Jesse Martinez, 41, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant

Yesenia Nunez, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Driv on rev/sus lic

Thursday, Aug. 15

Valarie Nicole Garrett, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.,

Joshua Kenneth Glaspie, 34, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bench Warrant Misd.

Seneca Marian Barrios, 19, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

David Alejandro Hernandez-Bernardino, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Diana Lynn Aguayo, 51, Suspicion of Perjury, Fraud to Obtain Aid (over $400)

Michael Jason Briano, 23, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd.

Javier Flores, 35, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Annoy/Molest Child/Enter Inhabited Dwell

Marie Elena McNaughton, 62, Suspicion of Battery, Serious Bodily Injury

Leopoldo Espinoza Loza, 50, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Gary Allen Pippin, 53, Suspicion of Poss Matter Cont Minor -14 Yrs, Failure to Update Annual Registration, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony

Jose Reymundo Leal, 49, Suspicion of Fail to Register/etc; Felony Sex Off, Transient Failure to Register 30 Day Upd

