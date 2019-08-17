Wednesday, Aug. 14
Christina Maria Natividad, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance,
Samuel Allen Smith, 61, Suspicion of Vandalism
Juan Carlos Alonzo, 31, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun
Jose A Arias, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Wanner Alberto Pereda, 36, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish, Trespass; Felon Refuse Leave Priv Prop, Vandalism
Daniel Villegas, 50, Suspicion of 50, Suspicion of Lewd or Lascivious act w/child 14/15, Invade Privacy w/Concealed Camcord/Etc, Unlawful Touch of Intimate Parts
Gerardo Lua, 34, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Under Influence Cont Substance
Jesse Martinez, 41, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant
Yesenia Nunez, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Driv on rev/sus lic
Thursday, Aug. 15
Valarie Nicole Garrett, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.,
Joshua Kenneth Glaspie, 34, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bench Warrant Misd.
Seneca Marian Barrios, 19, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
David Alejandro Hernandez-Bernardino, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Diana Lynn Aguayo, 51, Suspicion of Perjury, Fraud to Obtain Aid (over $400)
Michael Jason Briano, 23, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd.
Javier Flores, 35, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Annoy/Molest Child/Enter Inhabited Dwell
Marie Elena McNaughton, 62, Suspicion of Battery, Serious Bodily Injury
Leopoldo Espinoza Loza, 50, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Gary Allen Pippin, 53, Suspicion of Poss Matter Cont Minor -14 Yrs, Failure to Update Annual Registration, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony
Jose Reymundo Leal, 49, Suspicion of Fail to Register/etc; Felony Sex Off, Transient Failure to Register 30 Day Upd
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.