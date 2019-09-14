{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Jose Leonardo-Rizo Echeveste, 36, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Marlon Raygoza, 23, Suspicion of Aggravated Battery: Gassing by Prisoner, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Luke James Whisenant, 19, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Anthony Gabriel Mancilla, 23, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, Hit & Run - Injury/Death

Julie Ann Freitas, 60, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony

David Vasquez, 55, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Thursday, Sept. 12

Francisco Alonso, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Jesse Ray Bartley, 25, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Out of County Bench Warrant

Denise Diann Scudder, 48, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, 

Luis Antonio Leon, 36, Suspicion of Carjacking, Attempt Assault w/Deadly Weapon By Means Likely to Cause GBI

Jeremiah James Houk, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio

