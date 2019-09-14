Wednesday, Sept. 11
Jose Leonardo-Rizo Echeveste, 36, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Marlon Raygoza, 23, Suspicion of Aggravated Battery: Gassing by Prisoner, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Luke James Whisenant, 19, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Anthony Gabriel Mancilla, 23, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, Hit & Run - Injury/Death
Julie Ann Freitas, 60, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony
David Vasquez, 55, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Thursday, Sept. 12
Francisco Alonso, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Jesse Ray Bartley, 25, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Out of County Bench Warrant
Denise Diann Scudder, 48, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,
Luis Antonio Leon, 36, Suspicion of Carjacking, Attempt Assault w/Deadly Weapon By Means Likely to Cause GBI
Jeremiah James Houk, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio
