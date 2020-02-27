Monday, Feb. 24
Angelica Benavidez Gonzales, 36, Suspicion of Elder Abuse w/Likely GBI/Death, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De
Sergio Conejo Nieto, 43, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Under Influence CS & w/Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Janelle Lynn Carter, 29, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Impersonate to Make Other Liable Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Vehicle Occupant Carry Concealed Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Javier Aguirre, 26, Suspicion of Hit & Run – Injury, Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass; Obstruct Business, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property
Abel Naranjo, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Jose Sacramento Cornejo, 44, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Brian Allen Sharp, 38, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Burglary,
Milton Lara Ruiz, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Andrea Rose Reyes, 39, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, DUI - Driving under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug
Ikeem Jarmar Hudson, 30, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Andres Rodriguez, 26, Suspicion of Corp Punishment of a Child
Terry Priggett, 47, Suspicion of Att Burglary 1st Degree, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Vandalism, Damage $400+
Alexis Mikayla Rodriguez, 19, Suspicion of Forgery of a Check, Make/Pass Fictitious Check/etc
Demoria Marquise Whitley, 25, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Leonardo Pena, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Moises Chavez, 30, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Assault w/Force or GBI by Prisoner, Prisoner Possess Weapon
Corey Allen Pierce, 30, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Under Influence Cont Substance
Steven Hernandez Gomez, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.