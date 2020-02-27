Bookings
Bookings

Monday, Feb. 24

Angelica Benavidez Gonzales, 36, Suspicion of Elder Abuse w/Likely GBI/Death, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De

Sergio Conejo Nieto, 43, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Under Influence CS & w/Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Janelle Lynn Carter, 29, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Impersonate to Make Other Liable Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Vehicle Occupant Carry Concealed Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Javier Aguirre, 26, Suspicion of Hit & Run – Injury, Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass; Obstruct Business, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property

Abel Naranjo, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Jose Sacramento Cornejo, 44, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Brian Allen Sharp, 38, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Burglary,

Milton Lara Ruiz, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Andrea Rose Reyes, 39, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, DUI - Driving under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug

Ikeem Jarmar Hudson, 30, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Andres Rodriguez, 26, Suspicion of Corp Punishment of a Child

Terry Priggett, 47, Suspicion of Att Burglary 1st Degree, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Vandalism, Damage $400+

Alexis Mikayla Rodriguez, 19, Suspicion of Forgery of a Check, Make/Pass Fictitious Check/etc

Demoria Marquise Whitley, 25, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Leonardo Pena, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Moises Chavez, 30, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Assault w/Force or GBI by Prisoner, Prisoner Possess Weapon

Corey Allen Pierce, 30, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Under Influence Cont Substance

Steven Hernandez Gomez, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

