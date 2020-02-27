Monday, Feb. 24

Angelica Benavidez Gonzales, 36, Suspicion of Elder Abuse w/Likely GBI/Death, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De

Sergio Conejo Nieto, 43, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Under Influence CS & w/Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Janelle Lynn Carter, 29, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Impersonate to Make Other Liable Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Vehicle Occupant Carry Concealed Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Javier Aguirre, 26, Suspicion of Hit & Run – Injury, Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass; Obstruct Business, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property

Abel Naranjo, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Jose Sacramento Cornejo, 44, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Brian Allen Sharp, 38, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Burglary,

Milton Lara Ruiz, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Feb. 25