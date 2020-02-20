Bookings
Bookings

Monday, Feb. 17

Douglas Allen Bishop, 51, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc

Armando Velez, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Joseph Gabriel Sanchez, 25, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)

Alexander Renteria, 37, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony

Vicente Augustin Castro, 26, Suspicion of Burglary, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle

Cynthia Renee Henderson, 44, Suspicion of Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Johnathan Seth Harper, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Robert Alexzander Collins, 20, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Firearm Discharge From Vehicle at Person Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle, ADW – Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Madison James Waas, 21, Suspicion of DUI - Felony-Combination Alcohol/Drugs

Jose Luis Gonzalez, 42, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Elonda Nicole Logan, 47, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Spousal Abuse,

Derek Ray Powell, 37, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc

