Monday, Feb. 17
Douglas Allen Bishop, 51, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Armando Velez, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Joseph Gabriel Sanchez, 25, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Alexander Renteria, 37, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony
Vicente Augustin Castro, 26, Suspicion of Burglary, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle
Cynthia Renee Henderson, 44, Suspicion of Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Johnathan Seth Harper, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Robert Alexzander Collins, 20, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Firearm Discharge From Vehicle at Person Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle, ADW – Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Madison James Waas, 21, Suspicion of DUI - Felony-Combination Alcohol/Drugs
Jose Luis Gonzalez, 42, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Elonda Nicole Logan, 47, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Spousal Abuse,
Derek Ray Powell, 37, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc