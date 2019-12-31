{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Dec. 27

Christal Ann Michelle Valdez, 38, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Under Influence Cont Substance, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools

Paul Ramon Santana, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles

Michael Jonah Leon, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Juan Antonio Delgadillo, 34, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Saturday, Dec. 28

Kevin William Rost, 18, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Participate in Street Gang, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict,

Vehicle Occupant Carry Concealed Firearm, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Eric Marlow Phillips, 54, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe,

Daniel Trelles, 25, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Adrian Rudy Navarro, 42, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Steven Ralph Hurtado, 29, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Sunday, Dec. 29

Terri Jo Halligan, 56, Suspicion of Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail

Angelique Solis, 33, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Richard Tucker Rios, 57, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW – Firearm, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

