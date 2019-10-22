{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Oct. 18

Alexis Moreno Ureta, 23, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss for Sale Designated Cntrl Sub, Convicted Person Possess/Own Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

Serenity Irene Robledo, 20, Suspicion of Attempted Criminal Threats, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term

Randolph Jr Mitchell, 43, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant

Vidal Daniel Valdez, 19, Suspicion of ADW – Firearm, Bench Warrant Felony, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Attempted Criminal Threats, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer

Richard Arles Wunder, 36, Suspicion of Esc/Jail/While Charged w/Misd:Force/Viol, Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Michael Angelo Macugay, 30, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales

David Alvarado, 24, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales

Alex Duenas Medina, 44, Suspicion of Prisoner Possess Weapon

Mark Lawrence Reyes, 57, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Roxanne Zarate Arias, 29, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Valente Gonzalez Garza, 47, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Saturday, Oct. 19

Armando Padilla, 38, Suspicion of Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)

Jose Tapia, 38, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Michael Angel Velasquez, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Parole Violation, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Terry Lynn Baldwin, 32, Suspicion of Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Annoying/Etc Calls to 911, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Jeremy Mathew Cagle, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Sunday, Oct. 20

William Moreno, 20, Suspicion of Battery by Prisoner, Indecent Exposure, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)

Charity Mateo Ragosa, 43, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Poss of Controlled Substances,

Yesenia Solorio, 42, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Victoria Marie Reyna, 25, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Jess Junior Aranda, 21, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Gabriel Coronado, 37, Suspicion of Burglary, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another

Eulallio Medina Castillo, 36, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Vandalism

Ashley Pearl Marie Padilla, 35, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Vandalism, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Robert Lee Salinas, 54, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Poss of Controlled Substances

