Friday, Oct. 18
Alexis Moreno Ureta, 23, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss for Sale Designated Cntrl Sub, Convicted Person Possess/Own Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition
Serenity Irene Robledo, 20, Suspicion of Attempted Criminal Threats, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term
Randolph Jr Mitchell, 43, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant
Vidal Daniel Valdez, 19, Suspicion of ADW – Firearm, Bench Warrant Felony, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Attempted Criminal Threats, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer
Richard Arles Wunder, 36, Suspicion of Esc/Jail/While Charged w/Misd:Force/Viol, Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl
Michael Angelo Macugay, 30, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales
David Alvarado, 24, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales
Alex Duenas Medina, 44, Suspicion of Prisoner Possess Weapon
Mark Lawrence Reyes, 57, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Roxanne Zarate Arias, 29, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Valente Gonzalez Garza, 47, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Saturday, Oct. 19
Armando Padilla, 38, Suspicion of Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Jose Tapia, 38, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Michael Angel Velasquez, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Parole Violation, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Terry Lynn Baldwin, 32, Suspicion of Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Annoying/Etc Calls to 911, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Jeremy Mathew Cagle, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Sunday, Oct. 20
William Moreno, 20, Suspicion of Battery by Prisoner, Indecent Exposure, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Charity Mateo Ragosa, 43, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Poss of Controlled Substances,
Yesenia Solorio, 42, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Victoria Marie Reyna, 25, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Jess Junior Aranda, 21, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Gabriel Coronado, 37, Suspicion of Burglary, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another
Eulallio Medina Castillo, 36, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Vandalism
Ashley Pearl Marie Padilla, 35, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Vandalism, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Robert Lee Salinas, 54, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Poss of Controlled Substances
