Friday, July 12

Timothy Lee Johnson, 40, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Steve Sabala Campos, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss for Sale Designated Cntrl Sub, Possess w/o Prescription Designated Cntr Sub, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Lee Alan Meek, 30, Suspicion of Poss Matter Cont Minor -14 Yrs

Diana Rodriguez Almanza, 43, Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/o Owner's Consent

Kenneth Alan Wright, 48, Suspicion of Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, 

Michael Echeveste, 37, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+

Richard Canada, 36, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Attempt Assault w/Deadly Weapon By Means Likely to Cause GBI

Lorie Janebedrigo Alcala, 36, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance

Saturday, July 13

Shawn Garrett Bartlow, 52, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Gustavo Zavala Chavez, 21, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI

Marilyn Shawnta Martinez, 40, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Yanette Garcia Zavala, 26, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Andrew Scott Hovious, 22, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Sunday, July 14

Anthony Hernandez, 28, Suspicion of Battery, Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Deshaun Letrea Littlejohn, 18, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Burglary

Bryan Steven Stark, 43, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance

Cheryl Jessica Casillas, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance

Ana Gabriela Villanueva, 25, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Lynn Marie Fagundes, 43, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Bench Warrant Misd.

Kevin James Ingram, 33, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Juan Jimenez, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Rafael Acevedo, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Juan Manuel Villela Salazar, 34, Suspicion of Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh, Poss of Controlled Substance

Brandon Eric Martinez, 39, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Javier Hinojosa, 46, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Alberto Cruz Ruiz, 52, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI

Christopher Peter Ramirez, 34, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Reginald Allen McCoy, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Kidnapping

Mark Anthony Cervera, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

