Friday, July 12
Timothy Lee Johnson, 40, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Steve Sabala Campos, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss for Sale Designated Cntrl Sub, Possess w/o Prescription Designated Cntr Sub, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Lee Alan Meek, 30, Suspicion of Poss Matter Cont Minor -14 Yrs
Diana Rodriguez Almanza, 43, Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/o Owner's Consent
Kenneth Alan Wright, 48, Suspicion of Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI,
Michael Echeveste, 37, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+
Richard Canada, 36, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Attempt Assault w/Deadly Weapon By Means Likely to Cause GBI
Lorie Janebedrigo Alcala, 36, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance
Saturday, July 13
Shawn Garrett Bartlow, 52, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Gustavo Zavala Chavez, 21, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI
Marilyn Shawnta Martinez, 40, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Yanette Garcia Zavala, 26, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Andrew Scott Hovious, 22, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Sunday, July 14
Anthony Hernandez, 28, Suspicion of Battery, Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Deshaun Letrea Littlejohn, 18, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Burglary
Bryan Steven Stark, 43, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance
Cheryl Jessica Casillas, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance
Ana Gabriela Villanueva, 25, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Lynn Marie Fagundes, 43, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Bench Warrant Misd.
Kevin James Ingram, 33, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Juan Jimenez, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Rafael Acevedo, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Juan Manuel Villela Salazar, 34, Suspicion of Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh, Poss of Controlled Substance
Brandon Eric Martinez, 39, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Javier Hinojosa, 46, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl
Alberto Cruz Ruiz, 52, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI
Christopher Peter Ramirez, 34, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Reginald Allen McCoy, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Kidnapping
Mark Anthony Cervera, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
