Bookings
0 comments

Bookings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, March 25

Leonel Lopez, 24, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj

Mark Anthony Sanchez, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Thursday, March 26

Ricardo Solis, 32, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Driv on rev/sus lic

Cody Jerald Picker, 35, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Parole Violation, False Imprisonment

Jesse Venegas, 19, Suspicion of Illegall Possess Any Assault Weapon, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Person over the age of 18 yrs, Driv on rev/sus lic

Erica Lynn Craig, 48, Suspicion of Embezzlement

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News