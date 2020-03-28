Wednesday, March 25
Leonel Lopez, 24, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj
Mark Anthony Sanchez, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Thursday, March 26
Ricardo Solis, 32, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Driv on rev/sus lic
Cody Jerald Picker, 35, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Parole Violation, False Imprisonment
Jesse Venegas, 19, Suspicion of Illegall Possess Any Assault Weapon, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Person over the age of 18 yrs, Driv on rev/sus lic
Erica Lynn Craig, 48, Suspicion of Embezzlement
