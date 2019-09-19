{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Sept. 16

Daniel Salazar, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Probation Violation

Devon Michael Shears, 22, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Out of County Bench Warrant

Antonia Aguilar Bonilla, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substances, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,

Charles Lake Davis, 58, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Kebree Donya Pickering, 25, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Frederico Inocencio, 20, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Samuel Rangel, 26, Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Bench Warrant Misd.

Fabian Flores Jimenez, 21, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Bench Warrant Misd., Vandalism

Eduardo Morales, 25, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Ulysses Cruz Lopez, 25. Suspicion of Parole Violation

Heath Anthony Brazil, 24, Suspicion of Stalking, Spousal Abuse, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

