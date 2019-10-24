Monday, Oct. 21
Linda Baltazar Juarez, 20, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Christopher Edward Price, 59, Suspicion of Tresspassing, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Derrick Charles Gomes, 35, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, False Imprisonment
Anthony Torres, 50, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony,
Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept
George Graham Choate, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Battery, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Johnny Luis Barrera, 26, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, Vandalism
Karl Julius Jensen, 41, Suspicion of Burglary, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Poss of Controlled Substance
Frank Raymond Rocha, 53, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Tyler J Rogers, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Jennifer Irene Cook, 44, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
David Antonio Villanueva, 19, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place, Battery, Participate in Street Gang, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De
Eugene Christopher Gallagher, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Parole Violation
