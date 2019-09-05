{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Sept. 2

Macario Cavero Lopez, 52, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance

Daniel Quintana, 38, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Juan Luis Lopez Aguirre, 30, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Stalking

Frank Robert Threde, 41, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Driving with rev/sus license, DUI Alcohol - Misd

Thomas Jacob Aguilar, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Misd.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Ernesto Flores Duarte, 39, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony

Jonathan Isaiah Nevarez, 18, Suspicion of Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Poss of Controlled Substance,

George Vincent Sanchez, 30, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Valente Gonzalez Garza, 47, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Jermaine Lerrell Martin-Brady, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Unlicensed Driver, DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Angelina Marie Franchino, 24, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance

Richard Dutra Luis, 47, Suspicion of Vandalism

Daniel Carrera, 22, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant,

W.B. Jones, 62, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, DUI - Under the influence of any drug,

Rogelio Augustin Ojeda, 33, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Ron Anthony Coates, 57, Suspicion of Parole Violation

