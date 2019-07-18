Monday, July 15
Freda Severa Resendez, 50, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Misd.
Ramiro Franco Iniguez, 53, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Francisco Aguirre Ortiz, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Jesslyn Jeanette Hooks, 49, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Dasha Sherrie Hardeman, 41, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Spousal Abuse
Andres Camacho, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant
Anthony Ray Waliker-Anaya, 23, Suspicion of Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Out of County Warrant-Felony
Raymond Daniel Vasquez, 35, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Parole Violation
Sergio Hugo Jauregui, 33, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Poss of Controlled Substance, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Richard Albert Morrison, 48, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another
Tuesday, July 16
Austin James Dennison, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Vandalism, Bench Warrant Misd., Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Andreas Nunez Lara, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm
Patricia Marie Lara, 44, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrants
Justin Wesley Baker, 30, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish
Lorrie Saenz Marti, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Fraud to Obtain Aid, Perjury
Antonio Santana Martinez, 21, Suspicion of Rape, Rape - Vict Unconscious/Asleep, Sexual Battery, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI,
Angel Ramirez, 36, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Damon Christopher Bennett, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Nicholas Austin Pinon, 19, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Rowdy Paulo, 29, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, ADW - Firearm, Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc
David Abraham Nunez Azua, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Stephani Leeann Gonzalez, 29, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer
Antonio Santana Martinez, 21, Suspicion of Rape, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Bench Warrant Misd.
George Anthony Simonson, 27, Suspicion of False Imprisonment
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.