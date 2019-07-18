{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, July 15

Freda Severa Resendez, 50, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Misd.

Ramiro Franco Iniguez, 53, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Francisco Aguirre Ortiz, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Jesslyn Jeanette Hooks, 49, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Dasha Sherrie Hardeman, 41, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Spousal Abuse

Andres Camacho, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant

Anthony Ray Waliker-Anaya, 23, Suspicion of Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Out of County Warrant-Felony

Raymond Daniel Vasquez, 35, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Parole Violation

Sergio Hugo Jauregui, 33, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Poss of Controlled Substance, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Richard Albert Morrison, 48, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another

Tuesday, July 16

Austin James Dennison, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Vandalism, Bench Warrant Misd., Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Andreas Nunez Lara, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm

Patricia Marie Lara, 44, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrants

Justin Wesley Baker, 30, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish

Lorrie Saenz Marti, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Fraud to Obtain Aid, Perjury

Antonio Santana Martinez, 21, Suspicion of Rape, Rape - Vict Unconscious/Asleep, Sexual Battery, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI,

Angel Ramirez, 36, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Damon Christopher Bennett, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Nicholas Austin Pinon, 19, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Rowdy Paulo, 29, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, ADW - Firearm, Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc

David Abraham Nunez Azua, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Stephani Leeann Gonzalez, 29, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer

Antonio Santana Martinez, 21, Suspicion of Rape, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Bench Warrant Misd.

George Anthony Simonson, 27, Suspicion of False Imprisonment

Coming soon: Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments