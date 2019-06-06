{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, June 3

Briana Demaree Sias, 21, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Driving with rev/sus license

Devonte Marquise Jones, 23, Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse W/Minor -16, Oral Copulation; Vic Under 18, Rape w/Object; Vic under 18 yr

Gabriela Guadalupe Tovar, 41, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se, Unlicensed Driver, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept,

Michael Aaron Morris, 48, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Out of County Bench Warrant

Jesus Aguiniga, 22, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Deondrea L.C. Wyatt, 28, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Brandish Weapon; Not Firearm

Kimberly Marie Johnson, 52, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Vandalism, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,

Daniel Martinez, 59, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Jay Lee Soria, 48, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Wiley Sarrol Jones, 47, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Bryan Jay Cillay, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Maurice Antonio Williams, 52, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Rafael Rodriguez, 37, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+,

PRCS Hold

Gary Allen Pippin, 53, Suspicion of Sex Offender Fail Update Annual Reg, Sex Offender:Unlawful Enter School

Manuel Ramirez, 60, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child

Paavo Alexi Luoma, 47, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Carlos Cervantes Aguiniga, 38, Suspicion of Vandalism, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene

Tuesday, June 4

Checotah Bookout, 22, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Cristian Jovani Ruiz-Hernandez, 26, Suspicion of Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Scott Emerson Jeff, 50, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Stephen Anthony Delgado, 35, Suspicion of Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Poss of Controlled Substance

Sharon Kaye Archuleta, 58, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Michael Campa, 56, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Anthony Giovani Martinez-Sepulveda, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance

Latesisa Reina Velasquez, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De

Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol,

Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer

Sigifredo Morfinceja, 27, Suspicion of Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer

Guadalupe Morfin Maldonado, 22, Suspicion of Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Angelo Gabriel Fagundes, 45, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Hector Chavez, 45, Suspicion of Drive While License Restrict for DUI

Gilbert John Ochoa, 57, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Allen John Ballor, 45, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Jocelyn Shanta Roberts, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Martin Ramon Flores, 37, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr

Manuel Jesus Valladares-Escobedo, 33, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property

Lathan Denzel Squire, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary:Felony 2nd Degree

