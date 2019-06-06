Monday, June 3
Briana Demaree Sias, 21, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Driving with rev/sus license
Devonte Marquise Jones, 23, Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse W/Minor -16, Oral Copulation; Vic Under 18, Rape w/Object; Vic under 18 yr
Gabriela Guadalupe Tovar, 41, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se, Unlicensed Driver, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept,
Michael Aaron Morris, 48, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Out of County Bench Warrant
Jesus Aguiniga, 22, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Deondrea L.C. Wyatt, 28, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Brandish Weapon; Not Firearm
Kimberly Marie Johnson, 52, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Vandalism, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,
Daniel Martinez, 59, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Jay Lee Soria, 48, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Wiley Sarrol Jones, 47, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Bryan Jay Cillay, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Maurice Antonio Williams, 52, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Rafael Rodriguez, 37, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+,
PRCS Hold
Gary Allen Pippin, 53, Suspicion of Sex Offender Fail Update Annual Reg, Sex Offender:Unlawful Enter School
Manuel Ramirez, 60, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child
Paavo Alexi Luoma, 47, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Carlos Cervantes Aguiniga, 38, Suspicion of Vandalism, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene
Tuesday, June 4
Checotah Bookout, 22, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Cristian Jovani Ruiz-Hernandez, 26, Suspicion of Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Scott Emerson Jeff, 50, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Stephen Anthony Delgado, 35, Suspicion of Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Poss of Controlled Substance
Sharon Kaye Archuleta, 58, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Michael Campa, 56, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Anthony Giovani Martinez-Sepulveda, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Checotah Bookout, 22, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Latesisa Reina Velasquez, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De
Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol,
Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Sigifredo Morfinceja, 27, Suspicion of Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Guadalupe Morfin Maldonado, 22, Suspicion of Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Angelo Gabriel Fagundes, 45, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Hector Chavez, 45, Suspicion of Drive While License Restrict for DUI
Gilbert John Ochoa, 57, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Allen John Ballor, 45, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Jocelyn Shanta Roberts, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Martin Ramon Flores, 37, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr
Manuel Jesus Valladares-Escobedo, 33, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property
Lathan Denzel Squire, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary:Felony 2nd Degree
