Monday, Feb. 3
Francisco Javier Mendoza, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Ashley Leann Castillo, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Robert George Solberg, 40, Suspicion of Poss of Forged/Altered/Counterfit Items, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Joseph M Munoz, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc Bench Warrant Misd.
Kevin Camargo, 23, Suspicion of Assault w/Force or GBI by Prisoner
Peggy Sanchez, 58, Suspicion of Embezzlement
Fernando Reyes, 21, Suspicion of MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle
Fernando Avalos Inocencio, 29, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950
Paul David Zippel, 61, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Jeffrey Scott Michalk, 40, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Reckless Driving:Highway
Richard Rangel, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device,
Rafael Contreras, 55, Suspicion of DUI - Felony - .08 per se
Noe Abarca Ramirez, 19, Suspicion of Oral Copulation w/Victim Under 18 Years of Age, Oral Copulation w/Victim Under 18 Years of Age, Rape - Force/Fear/Duress/etc
Benjamin Leonard Kelso, 34, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Arthur Richard Madrid, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.,