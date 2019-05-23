{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, May 20

Case James Fernandez, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger

Jose Luis Cabrera, 41, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Oscar Rodriguez Melendez, 40, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Alvin Adams Castro, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio, Transient Failure to Register 30 Day Upd

Ezequiel Andrade Walthing, 42, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Denavee Ariana Rodriguez, 22, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Burglary:Felony 2nd Degree

Miguel Valdez, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Out of County Bench Warrant

Leonardo Angel Acuna Guerrero, 20, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Steven Oscar Alvarado, 21, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Sixto Garcia, 40, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Guadalupe Rodriguez Urzua, 62, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Emanuel Garcia Costa, 39, Suspicion of Enter Non-Comm Dwell-Aggravated Trespass, Forcible Entry w/ Prop Damage, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Lisseth Meza Solorio, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De,

Renee Espinoza Apodaca, 27, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Jose Rodolfo Soto, 41, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, False Imprisonment, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Sergio Hugo Jauregui, 33, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Juan Anthony Garcia, 29, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Tuesday, May 21

Luis Fernando Chavez Hernandez, 20, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd

Todd David Rider, 57, Suspicion of Unlicensed Driver, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Felony, Willful Discharge/Firearm-Gross/Negligen, Poss Leaded Cane/Billy/Blackjack/Sap

Nicholas Santos, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Jordan Russell Sawyer, 26, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance

Sonni Morgann Cameron, 37, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Reid George Jackson, 26, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Joshua Tyler Erkelens, 27, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Felipe De Jesus Flores, 30, Suspicion of Demand for Trial

Fernando Ybarra, 26, Suspicion of Court Ordered Transport

Lizabet Pulido, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Jose Menjivarromero, 60, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol

Jeffrey Joseph Mattos, 38, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance

Javier Morales Martinez, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation

David Lee Johnson, 32, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Stephanie Ann Gumber, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Fraud to Obtain Aid, Perjury

