Monday, May 20
Case James Fernandez, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger
Jose Luis Cabrera, 41, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Oscar Rodriguez Melendez, 40, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Alvin Adams Castro, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio, Transient Failure to Register 30 Day Upd
Ezequiel Andrade Walthing, 42, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Denavee Ariana Rodriguez, 22, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Burglary:Felony 2nd Degree
Miguel Valdez, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Out of County Bench Warrant
Leonardo Angel Acuna Guerrero, 20, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Steven Oscar Alvarado, 21, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Sixto Garcia, 40, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Guadalupe Rodriguez Urzua, 62, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Emanuel Garcia Costa, 39, Suspicion of Enter Non-Comm Dwell-Aggravated Trespass, Forcible Entry w/ Prop Damage, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Lisseth Meza Solorio, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De,
Renee Espinoza Apodaca, 27, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Jose Rodolfo Soto, 41, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, False Imprisonment, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Sergio Hugo Jauregui, 33, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Juan Anthony Garcia, 29, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Tuesday, May 21
Luis Fernando Chavez Hernandez, 20, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd
Todd David Rider, 57, Suspicion of Unlicensed Driver, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Felony, Willful Discharge/Firearm-Gross/Negligen, Poss Leaded Cane/Billy/Blackjack/Sap
Nicholas Santos, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Jordan Russell Sawyer, 26, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance
Sonni Morgann Cameron, 37, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Reid George Jackson, 26, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Joshua Tyler Erkelens, 27, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Felipe De Jesus Flores, 30, Suspicion of Demand for Trial
Fernando Ybarra, 26, Suspicion of Court Ordered Transport
Lizabet Pulido, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Jose Menjivarromero, 60, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol
Jeffrey Joseph Mattos, 38, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance
Javier Morales Martinez, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation
David Lee Johnson, 32, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Stephanie Ann Gumber, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Fraud to Obtain Aid, Perjury
