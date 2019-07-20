{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 17

Robert James Buckner, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent

Reynaldo Campos Leon, 42, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Daniel Nestor Diaz, 34, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Frank William Rodriguez, 37, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish

Nancy Mancillas, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic

Thursday, July 18

Guillermo Olivas Gonzalez, 48, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Marcus Flenoid, 31, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Ricardo Castellanos, 30, Suspicion of Assault w/Force or GBI by Prisoner, Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Felony

Amy Nadine lara, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Tamera Ann Beasley, 53, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance

Raul Urbina Gonzalez, 52, Suspicion of Falsely Impersonate Another, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer

Bryan Lee Harris, 41, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, PRCS Hold

Crystal Marie Espinoza, 32, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Sharon Kaye Archuleta, 58, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance

Henry Canty, 62, Suspicion of DUI – Felony, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI,

Loida Noemi Velasquez-Barrios, 36, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De

Ursula Jacqueline Reyes, 34, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Raul Garcia, 28, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Joel Delatorre, 55, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

