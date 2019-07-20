Wednesday, July 17
Robert James Buckner, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent
Reynaldo Campos Leon, 42, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Daniel Nestor Diaz, 34, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Frank William Rodriguez, 37, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish
Nancy Mancillas, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic
Thursday, July 18
Guillermo Olivas Gonzalez, 48, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Marcus Flenoid, 31, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Ricardo Castellanos, 30, Suspicion of Assault w/Force or GBI by Prisoner, Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Felony
Amy Nadine lara, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Tamera Ann Beasley, 53, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance
Raul Urbina Gonzalez, 52, Suspicion of Falsely Impersonate Another, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Bryan Lee Harris, 41, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, PRCS Hold
Crystal Marie Espinoza, 32, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Sharon Kaye Archuleta, 58, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance
Henry Canty, 62, Suspicion of DUI – Felony, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI,
Loida Noemi Velasquez-Barrios, 36, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De
Ursula Jacqueline Reyes, 34, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Raul Garcia, 28, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Joel Delatorre, 55, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.