Monday, Sept. 9
Gregory Rene Jackson. 36, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Roberto Menjivar, 28, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Adiline Ayala, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Under Influence Cont Substance
Cristoval Contreras, 42, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Out of County Bench Warrant
Luis Antonio Castillo, 26, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term
Reginald Edwards Gray, 39, Suspicion of Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Colin James Doherty, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Laura Julia Gonzalez, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Poss of Controlled Substance, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Bench Warrant Misd.
Joshua Tyler Erkelens, 27, Suspicion of Robbery; First Degree, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Under Influence Cont Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Bernardo Lemus Medina, 58, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, ADW - On PO, Not Firearm w/GBI, DUI Alcohol - Misd
Arnulfo Nunez Garza, 32, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance
John Fitzgerald Tatum, 55, Suspicion of Attempted Criminal Threats
Daritha Sherre Wilson, 27, Suspicion of DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj
Fernando Gregorio Hernandez, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol
Ruby Desiree Nicole Gleaton Johnson, 33, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Paul Alex Alvarez, 34, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Antonio Ray Barrueta, 26, Suspicion of Corp Punishment of a Child
Anthony Joe Reyes, 39, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Michael Tyrone Hardison, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation
