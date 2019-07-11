{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, July 8

Jordan Scott Dodd, 29, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Parole Violation, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger

Christopher Allen Echavarria, 41, Suspicion of False Alarm of Fire, Vandalism Over $400, Under Influence Cont Substance

Shardae Chere Jeff, 30, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Fail to Appear after Written Promise, Driv on rev/sus lic

Vidal Valdez, 49, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance

Guadalupe Benito Hernandez, 39, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Driver

Benjamin Nicolas Daniels,24, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Zachary Tate Mullins, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Gabriela Blanco, 23, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Semaja Lacole Brown, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic

Jeneva Lucianna McDaniel, 19, Suspicion of Battery, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Unlicensed Driver

Brennetta Hines, 56, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Pinkie Lee Pirtle, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Vandalism

Mario Uribe, 33, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Eric Lee Feldmann, 33, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Flash Incarceration

Sergio Armando Blanco, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Burglary, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Tamesha Renee Calvin, 33, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Sentence Enhancement - Child Endangerment/Willful Cruelty/GBI or Death, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent

Robert Joseph Ortiz, 35, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, PRCS Hold

Tuesday, July 9

Jose Medina Lopez, 27, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Daniel Aguirre, 73, Suspicion of Fail to Reg-Felony Sex Offense

Jonathan Alexander Crisp, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Jose Francisco Mendoza, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, DUI Alcohol – Misd, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene

Alisa Marie Alvarez, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Contrbtng to delinq of minor

Taneesia Shana Taylor, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Keegan Andrew States, 36, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Christopher Emile Schwab, 52, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, False Imprisonment

Karen Helms, 51, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Anthony Octavio Hammond, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Gina Monique Sanchez, 29, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance

William Edward Harris, 19, Suspicion of Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent

Dianne Ilene Driskell, 68, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Stephen James Fernandez, 47, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Robert Manuel Velasquez, 42, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Robert Anthony Sanchez, 58, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Manuel Vargas Aldaco, 39, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Johnny Castaneda, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony

