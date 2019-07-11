Monday, July 8
Jordan Scott Dodd, 29, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Parole Violation, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger
Christopher Allen Echavarria, 41, Suspicion of False Alarm of Fire, Vandalism Over $400, Under Influence Cont Substance
Shardae Chere Jeff, 30, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Fail to Appear after Written Promise, Driv on rev/sus lic
Vidal Valdez, 49, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance
Guadalupe Benito Hernandez, 39, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Driver
Benjamin Nicolas Daniels,24, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Zachary Tate Mullins, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Gabriela Blanco, 23, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Semaja Lacole Brown, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic
Jeneva Lucianna McDaniel, 19, Suspicion of Battery, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Unlicensed Driver
Brennetta Hines, 56, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Pinkie Lee Pirtle, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Vandalism
Mario Uribe, 33, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Eric Lee Feldmann, 33, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Flash Incarceration
Sergio Armando Blanco, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Burglary, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Tamesha Renee Calvin, 33, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Sentence Enhancement - Child Endangerment/Willful Cruelty/GBI or Death, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent
Robert Joseph Ortiz, 35, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, PRCS Hold
Tuesday, July 9
Jose Medina Lopez, 27, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Daniel Aguirre, 73, Suspicion of Fail to Reg-Felony Sex Offense
Jonathan Alexander Crisp, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Jose Francisco Mendoza, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, DUI Alcohol – Misd, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene
Alisa Marie Alvarez, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Contrbtng to delinq of minor
Taneesia Shana Taylor, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Keegan Andrew States, 36, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Christopher Emile Schwab, 52, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, False Imprisonment
Karen Helms, 51, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Anthony Octavio Hammond, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Gina Monique Sanchez, 29, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance
William Edward Harris, 19, Suspicion of Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent
Dianne Ilene Driskell, 68, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Stephen James Fernandez, 47, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Robert Manuel Velasquez, 42, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Robert Anthony Sanchez, 58, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Manuel Vargas Aldaco, 39, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Johnny Castaneda, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony
