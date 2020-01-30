{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Jan. 27

Juan Ildefonso Valdivia, 33, Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Escape Jail/While Charged w/Felony:Force

Steven Lee Amerson, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Under Influence Cont Substance

Sarah Marie Guzman, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept

Isaiah Robert Estorga, 23, Suspicion of Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Carry Stolen Loaded Firearm, Proh Street Gang Member Own/Poss Ammo, Vehicle Occupant Carry Concealed Firearm, Participate in Street Gang, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member

Cicely Keshawn Reed, 44, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio., ADW w/Force Possible GBI

Ana Lizbeth Reyes, 40, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Enter Non-Comm Dwell-Aggravated Trespass, Vandalism

Hargus Shane Wilson, 53, Suspicion of Failure to Update Annual Registration

Andrew Timothy Thomas, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Jesus Gonzalez, 42, Suspicion of Burglary

Edward Manuell Dinis, 55, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Efran Escalera, 18, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term

Richard Torres, 18, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term

Rolando Cortez, 32, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance

Johnny Lee Porter, 18, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bench Warrant Misd., Vandalism Damage Property, Battery

Codi Michael Duckworth, 26, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Make/Pass Fictitious Check/etc, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance

Miguel Angel Adame, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Esau Taylor, 22, Suspicion of Att Burglary 1st Degree, Parole Violation, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Carry Stolen Loaded Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Participate in Street Gang

Melanise Aimee Binion, 46, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc

