Monday, Jan. 27
Juan Ildefonso Valdivia, 33, Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Escape Jail/While Charged w/Felony:Force
Steven Lee Amerson, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Under Influence Cont Substance
Sarah Marie Guzman, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept
Isaiah Robert Estorga, 23, Suspicion of Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Carry Stolen Loaded Firearm, Proh Street Gang Member Own/Poss Ammo, Vehicle Occupant Carry Concealed Firearm, Participate in Street Gang, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member
Cicely Keshawn Reed, 44, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio., ADW w/Force Possible GBI
Ana Lizbeth Reyes, 40, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Enter Non-Comm Dwell-Aggravated Trespass, Vandalism
Hargus Shane Wilson, 53, Suspicion of Failure to Update Annual Registration
Andrew Timothy Thomas, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Jesus Gonzalez, 42, Suspicion of Burglary
Edward Manuell Dinis, 55, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Efran Escalera, 18, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term
Richard Torres, 18, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term
Rolando Cortez, 32, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance
Johnny Lee Porter, 18, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bench Warrant Misd., Vandalism Damage Property, Battery
Codi Michael Duckworth, 26, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Make/Pass Fictitious Check/etc, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance
Miguel Angel Adame, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Esau Taylor, 22, Suspicion of Att Burglary 1st Degree, Parole Violation, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Carry Stolen Loaded Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Participate in Street Gang
Melanise Aimee Binion, 46, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
