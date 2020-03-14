Wednesday, March 11
Javier Andres Topete, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine, Under Influence Cont Substance
Marcos Aguiniga Rios, 27, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Bench Warrant Misd., Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools,
Shawn Michael Hedden, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Sex Crimes w/Child -14 yrs Force/Fear, Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child
Steven Andrew Cervantez, 28, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Kimberly Ruth Grill, 55, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Luis Fernando Herrera, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Robert Charles Lavery, 38, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Intimidate Wit/Vic from Reporting, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Danielle Cean Brock, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Gilbert Garza, 30, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+
Thursday, March 12
Juan Luis Aguilar, 32, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize,
Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Mario Antonio Cervantes, 21, Suspicion of Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent, Under Influence Cont Substance
Michael Alex Solis, 49, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Rafael Sotero Salazar, 32, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration