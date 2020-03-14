Wednesday, March 11

Javier Andres Topete, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine, Under Influence Cont Substance

Marcos Aguiniga Rios, 27, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Bench Warrant Misd., Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools,

Shawn Michael Hedden, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Sex Crimes w/Child -14 yrs Force/Fear, Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child

Steven Andrew Cervantez, 28, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Kimberly Ruth Grill, 55, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Luis Fernando Herrera, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Charles Lavery, 38, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Intimidate Wit/Vic from Reporting, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Danielle Cean Brock, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration