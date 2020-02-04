{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Jan. 31

Nicholas Scott Thomasabral, 22, Suspicion of DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj, Post Release Community Supervision Viol

Jorge Gutierrez Rodriguez, 43, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance

Amanda Monterrozo Villegas, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Poss of Controlled Substance

Isaac Anthony Tarango-Barrios, 21, Suspicion of Sexual Penetration w/Force 14 Years +, Sexual Battery, by Force, Sell/Etc Liquor to Minor, Disorderly Conduct: Prostitution

Juan Carlos Linarez, 20, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death,

Jose Ramon Garcia, 18, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)

Shawn Michael Rhyne, 36, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance

Saturday, Feb. 1

Aaron De Leon Lopez, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Aaron Rontra Sparks, 37, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Lionel Campos, 35, Suspicion of Sexual Battery, by Force, Parole Violation

Elisha Marie Sockey, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Nicholas Anthony Moralez, 25, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Sunday, Feb. 2

Lyndon Alan Dortch, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Jose Domingo Rodriguez, 24, Suspicion of Arrange a Meeting with Minor, Arrange/Go to Meeting w/Minor, Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Contact w/Minor Intent Sex, Harmful Matter of Mnr Sent w/Sexual Int, Annoy/Molest Child under 18

Christina Maria Ochoa, 36, Suspicion of Escape Jail/Etc While Charged w/Misd

Reid George Jackson, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Misd.,

Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

