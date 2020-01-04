{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Carmalia Bautista, 33, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice

Brianne Jordan Contreras, 21, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Marijuana, Poss for Sales

Mario Alberto Perez, 29, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Bench Warrant

Trashonda Nicole Bonner, 28, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Thursday, Jan. 2

Giovanni Raoul Pimental, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc

Rosalio Reyes, 23, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Merlin Watson, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Inflict GBI in Commission of Felony

Oscar Vasqeuz-Ayala, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse¸ False Imprisonment

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments