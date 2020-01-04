Wednesday, Jan. 1
Carmalia Bautista, 33, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice
Brianne Jordan Contreras, 21, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Marijuana, Poss for Sales
Mario Alberto Perez, 29, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Bench Warrant
Trashonda Nicole Bonner, 28, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Giovanni Raoul Pimental, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Rosalio Reyes, 23, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Merlin Watson, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Inflict GBI in Commission of Felony
Oscar Vasqeuz-Ayala, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse¸ False Imprisonment
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.