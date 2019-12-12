{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Dec. 9

Artemio Rosas-Canchola, 22, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony

Anamarie Blizzard, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Disp/Pos Forged DL/ID Card

Raymond Ernest Pruitt, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Escape Jail/While Charged w/Felony:Force, Post Release Community Supervision Vio

Kristine Mary Prescott, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Abduct, No Custody Right

Spencer D Moss, 54, Suspicion of Battery by Prisoner,

Enrique Gonzales, 56, Suspicion of Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Rolando Cortez, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Edward Scott Bonar, 23, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

Lauren Marie Olaes, 34, Suspicion of Illegall Possess Any Assault Weapon, Poss of Controlled Substance, DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Rolando Cortez, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony

Terrence Norris Miller, 43, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Jorge Luis Gomez, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Trina Pauline Alanis, 41, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

