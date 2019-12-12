Monday, Dec. 9
Artemio Rosas-Canchola, 22, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony
Anamarie Blizzard, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Disp/Pos Forged DL/ID Card
Raymond Ernest Pruitt, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Escape Jail/While Charged w/Felony:Force, Post Release Community Supervision Vio
Kristine Mary Prescott, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Abduct, No Custody Right
Spencer D Moss, 54, Suspicion of Battery by Prisoner,
Enrique Gonzales, 56, Suspicion of Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rolando Cortez, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Edward Scott Bonar, 23, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition
Lauren Marie Olaes, 34, Suspicion of Illegall Possess Any Assault Weapon, Poss of Controlled Substance, DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Rolando Cortez, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony
Terrence Norris Miller, 43, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Jorge Luis Gomez, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Trina Pauline Alanis, 41, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
