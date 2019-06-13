{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, June 10

Michael Mark Requejo, 64, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Ruben Baltazar-Delgado, 51, Suspicion of Manslaughter; Gross Veh w/DUI, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony

Julio Cesar Valverde, 45, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Vandalism, Damage $400+, Bench Warrant Misd.

Julian Torres-Rayes, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, False Imprisonment, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Edward Contreras, 37, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Attempt Assault w/Deadly Weapon By Means Likely to Cause GBI, Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Misd.

Christopher Neil Demerse, 44, Suspicion of Trespassing, Poss of Controlled Substance

Angela Lavonne Jeff, 39, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Display Veh/Present to Ofc Unlawful Reg, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Nancy Lizarrga, 29, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Teri Dawn Johnson, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)

Tuesday, June 11

Tomas Arredondo, 18, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Use Deadly Weapon/Commission Of Felony, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Participate in Criminal Street Gang

Tre Andres Parker, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Kianna Marie Fausta Dubon, 18, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Gabriel Daniel Zamora, 20, Suspicion of CCW Prohibited Class/Unlawful Possession

Casey Lynette Casey, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Samuel Maldonado, 43, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance

Francisco Saul Jaramillo, 61, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

James Alberty, 55, Suspicion of Driv on rev/sus lic, DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Rafael Pulido Zavala, 36, Suspicion of Robbery, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Burglary

Jeffery Salazar, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Michael Nasario Flores, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Spousal Abuse, Display Veh/Present to Ofc Unlawful Reg

Vicente Ruiz Guerrero, 46, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950

Robert Alan Hinch, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Kenneth Adrian Ellis, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Isaac Victor Garcia, 26, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon In Veh:Prior Conv, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Probation Violation, Spousal Abuse

Miguel Melgoza Aguilera, 54, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se

