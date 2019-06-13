Monday, June 10
Michael Mark Requejo, 64, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Ruben Baltazar-Delgado, 51, Suspicion of Manslaughter; Gross Veh w/DUI, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony
Julio Cesar Valverde, 45, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Vandalism, Damage $400+, Bench Warrant Misd.
Julian Torres-Rayes, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, False Imprisonment, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Edward Contreras, 37, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Attempt Assault w/Deadly Weapon By Means Likely to Cause GBI, Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Misd.
Christopher Neil Demerse, 44, Suspicion of Trespassing, Poss of Controlled Substance
Angela Lavonne Jeff, 39, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Display Veh/Present to Ofc Unlawful Reg, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Nancy Lizarrga, 29, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Teri Dawn Johnson, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Tuesday, June 11
Tomas Arredondo, 18, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Use Deadly Weapon/Commission Of Felony, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Participate in Criminal Street Gang
Tre Andres Parker, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Kianna Marie Fausta Dubon, 18, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Gabriel Daniel Zamora, 20, Suspicion of CCW Prohibited Class/Unlawful Possession
Casey Lynette Casey, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl
Samuel Maldonado, 43, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance
Francisco Saul Jaramillo, 61, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
James Alberty, 55, Suspicion of Driv on rev/sus lic, DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Rafael Pulido Zavala, 36, Suspicion of Robbery, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Burglary
Jeffery Salazar, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Michael Nasario Flores, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Spousal Abuse, Display Veh/Present to Ofc Unlawful Reg
Vicente Ruiz Guerrero, 46, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950
Robert Alan Hinch, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Kenneth Adrian Ellis, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Isaac Victor Garcia, 26, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon In Veh:Prior Conv, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Probation Violation, Spousal Abuse
Miguel Melgoza Aguilera, 54, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se
