Wednesday, Feb. 5
Luis Leo Arvizu, 21, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Out of County Bench Warrant
Leobardo Avigail Valenzuela-Leyva, 23, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Harmful Matter of Mnr Sent w/Sexual Int, Unlawful Sexual Intercourse w/Minor
Edward Bustillo, 41, Suspicion of Custody/Care Assault Child(-8)GBI/Death
Shane Allen Hulett, 32, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Probation Violation
Luis Javier Mendoza, 41, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Poss of Controlled Substance
Kasandra Aguilar, 20, Suspicion of Stalking, Phone Calls: Obscene/Threaten
Lee Andrew Clower, 49, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Angel Augustine Gutierrez, 30, Suspicion of Poss Leaded Cane/Billy/Blackjack/Sap
Thursday, Feb. 6
Willshawn Lee Beasley, 23, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Alexander Caracoza, 23, Suspicion of Vandalism, Parole Violation
Augustin Salazar, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Prisoner Possess Weapon, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony
Eddie Mascorro, 40, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant
Luis Alfredo Contreras, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Sexual Battery, by Force
David Daniel Huerta, 25, Suspicion of Accessory
Trino Gomez Guzman, 42, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Louie Pereira Oliveira, 59, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Isadore Dino Gutierrez, 61, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio. Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Vandalism, Damage $400+,Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony
Eugenio Landa Mendoza, 39, Suspicion of Intimidate Witness/Victim, Intimidate Wit/Vict from Pros