Friday, July 5

Kenneth Uriel Fernandez, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Julissa Rojas, 20, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Frank Joseph Gallegos, 34, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Parole Violation

James Arthur King, 54, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Bench Warrant Felony

Jesse David Martinez, 27, Suspicion of Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent

Saturday, July 6

Monisha Marie Davies, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation

David Perez Hernandez, 18, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Burglary, Participate in Street Gang

Holly Evelyn Blair, 37, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, New Felony W/Felony Pending, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

James Edmon Eason, 24, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI

Timothy Lee Green, 36, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Parole Violation, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Desiree Lynn Griffin, 37, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Cont Subst, Trans btn Counties

Sunday July 7

Christal A Valdez, 37, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Lori Jaine Salazar, 32, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Dayana Estrada, 28, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Raymond Francis Cooper, 37, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Gilberto Martin Lopez Vasquez, 41, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

David Cruz, 35, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, False Imprisonment, Spousal Abuse

Janelle Janet Nevarez, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Paul Silveira, 40, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Sandra Vanessa Casillas, 32, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Misd

Jose Cruz Romero, 60, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Ernesto Villegas Mendoza, 33, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

