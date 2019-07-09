Friday, July 5
Kenneth Uriel Fernandez, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Julissa Rojas, 20, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Frank Joseph Gallegos, 34, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Parole Violation
James Arthur King, 54, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Bench Warrant Felony
Jesse David Martinez, 27, Suspicion of Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent
Saturday, July 6
Monisha Marie Davies, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation
David Perez Hernandez, 18, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Burglary, Participate in Street Gang
Holly Evelyn Blair, 37, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, New Felony W/Felony Pending, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
James Edmon Eason, 24, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI
Timothy Lee Green, 36, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Parole Violation, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Desiree Lynn Griffin, 37, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Cont Subst, Trans btn Counties
Sunday July 7
Christal A Valdez, 37, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Lori Jaine Salazar, 32, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Dayana Estrada, 28, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Raymond Francis Cooper, 37, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Gilberto Martin Lopez Vasquez, 41, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
David Cruz, 35, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, False Imprisonment, Spousal Abuse
Janelle Janet Nevarez, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Paul Silveira, 40, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Sandra Vanessa Casillas, 32, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Misd
Jose Cruz Romero, 60, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Ernesto Villegas Mendoza, 33, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
