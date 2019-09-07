{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Ruby Hernandez, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr

Victorio Olguin Vega, 45, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Out of County Bench Warrant

Michael Agustine Barriga, 29, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, False Imprisonment, Burglary

Jose A Arias, 23, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Parole Violation

Elbert Demetrice Britton, 55, Suspicion of Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept

Merlin Watson, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Driv on rev/sus lic

Fernando Luis Cavazos, 44, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Continuous Sex Abuse of Child, Oral Cop; Susp 21+/Vict -16, Rape w/Object; Vic under 14 yr

Scot Monroe Fischer, 53, Suspicion of Sexual Battery, by Force, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm

Argelia Jimenez, 61, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent

Brandie Janell Thomas, 37, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Joseph Martin Cole, 36, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, DUI Alcohol - Misd

Jeffrey Joseph Mattos, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Freddy Chavez, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Xavier Daniel Hernandez, 25, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Spousal Abuse, Convict Person Possess/Own Firearm:Prior, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Thursday, Sept. 5

Edgar Sanchez, 24, Suspicion of ADW – Firearm, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Spousal Abuse

Juan Pedro Segura-Frausto, 31, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence of Phencyclidine, Out of County Bench Warrant

Cole B Jordon, 26, Suspicion of CDC Want/Warr for person's RTC

Jonathan Patrick Delatorre, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Carmen Zarate Cardenas, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Desiree Marinah Chavez, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, Vandalism, Infl Corp Inj:Spouse/Cohab/Grlfd w/Prior

Robert Anthony Huerta, 36, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cntrl Substance Enhancement: Exceed 1 KG

Pedro Aragon Barragan,, 39, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Rico Garcia, 30, Suspicion of Harmful Matter Sent w/Int to Seduce Mnr, Indecent Exposure, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol

Keith Anthony Moore, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Revocation of Parole

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments