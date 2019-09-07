Wednesday, Sept. 4
Ruby Hernandez, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr
Victorio Olguin Vega, 45, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Out of County Bench Warrant
Michael Agustine Barriga, 29, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, False Imprisonment, Burglary
Jose A Arias, 23, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Parole Violation
Elbert Demetrice Britton, 55, Suspicion of Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept
Merlin Watson, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Driv on rev/sus lic
Fernando Luis Cavazos, 44, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Continuous Sex Abuse of Child, Oral Cop; Susp 21+/Vict -16, Rape w/Object; Vic under 14 yr
Scot Monroe Fischer, 53, Suspicion of Sexual Battery, by Force, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm
Argelia Jimenez, 61, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent
Brandie Janell Thomas, 37, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Joseph Martin Cole, 36, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, DUI Alcohol - Misd
Jeffrey Joseph Mattos, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Freddy Chavez, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Xavier Daniel Hernandez, 25, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Spousal Abuse, Convict Person Possess/Own Firearm:Prior, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Thursday, Sept. 5
Edgar Sanchez, 24, Suspicion of ADW – Firearm, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Spousal Abuse
Juan Pedro Segura-Frausto, 31, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence of Phencyclidine, Out of County Bench Warrant
Cole B Jordon, 26, Suspicion of CDC Want/Warr for person's RTC
Jonathan Patrick Delatorre, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Carmen Zarate Cardenas, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Desiree Marinah Chavez, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, Vandalism, Infl Corp Inj:Spouse/Cohab/Grlfd w/Prior
Robert Anthony Huerta, 36, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cntrl Substance Enhancement: Exceed 1 KG
Pedro Aragon Barragan,, 39, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Rico Garcia, 30, Suspicion of Harmful Matter Sent w/Int to Seduce Mnr, Indecent Exposure, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol
Keith Anthony Moore, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Revocation of Parole
