Friday, June 28

Lori Jane Salazar, 33, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance

Angelo Gabriel Fagundes, 45, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Misty Ann Trevino, 40, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Isaac Michael Padilla, 44, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Flash Incarceration

Anthony Arcadio Gines, 51, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Yvette Christina Garcia Ayala, 36, Suspicion of Burglary:Misdemeanor 2nd Degree, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Rev/Sus DL:Drunk/Refuse Chem tst, Wet Reckless, Driv on Rev/Sus DL:Drunk/Refuse Chem tst, Poss of Controlled Substance

Juan Carlos Perez, 47, Suspicion of Vandalism

Dimas Contreras, 29, Suspicion of Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest

Roberto Vargas Aparicio, 23, Suspicion of Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)

Jesus Martinez, 22, Suspicion of Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest

Cameron Joseph Ferri, 20, Suspicion of Illegal Speed Contest

Cody Richard Johnson, 22, Suspicion of Illegal Speed Contest

Christopher Frank Jaramillo, 36, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Carl Andrew Hoffman, 41, Suspicion of Contrbtng to delinq of minor

Randall Jim Wallen, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors

Saturday, June 29

Shawn Thomas Benton, 45, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Adrian Huerta Camarena, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,

Cassandra Lisbeth Avalos-Lara, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Juan Miguel Garcia, 42, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Misd

Brittney Valencia, 28, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Felony

Gonzalo Jr. Chavez, 33, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Restricted Driving Priv/No Interlock Dev

Isaias Antonio Del Angel, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment

James Allen Gaye, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substances, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Jose Anthonio Ledezma, 24, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant

Robert Guerrero Bega, 50, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Fail to Appear after Written Promise,

Matthew Joseph Barrera, 37, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substances, Under Influence Cont Substance, Contempt; Viol of Court Order,

Monica Coronado Morales, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools

Sunday, June 30

Fernando Avalos Ynocencio, 29, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

William Edwdard Harris, 19, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent

Arthur James Harris, 18, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent

Timothy Jerel Wilson, 36, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Resist Ofcr, Death/SBI to Ofcr, Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Melvin Wesley, 25, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Spousal Abuse, Kidnapping, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Vandalism, Damages Property

Valerie Raquel Welch, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Driv on rev/sus lic, No Evidence/Financial Resp

Chaz Scott Vanderhorst, 27, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant,

