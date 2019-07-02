Friday, June 28
Lori Jane Salazar, 33, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance
Angelo Gabriel Fagundes, 45, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Misty Ann Trevino, 40, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Isaac Michael Padilla, 44, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Flash Incarceration
Anthony Arcadio Gines, 51, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Yvette Christina Garcia Ayala, 36, Suspicion of Burglary:Misdemeanor 2nd Degree, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Rev/Sus DL:Drunk/Refuse Chem tst, Wet Reckless, Driv on Rev/Sus DL:Drunk/Refuse Chem tst, Poss of Controlled Substance
Juan Carlos Perez, 47, Suspicion of Vandalism
Dimas Contreras, 29, Suspicion of Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest
Roberto Vargas Aparicio, 23, Suspicion of Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)
Jesus Martinez, 22, Suspicion of Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest
Cameron Joseph Ferri, 20, Suspicion of Illegal Speed Contest
Cody Richard Johnson, 22, Suspicion of Illegal Speed Contest
Christopher Frank Jaramillo, 36, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Carl Andrew Hoffman, 41, Suspicion of Contrbtng to delinq of minor
Randall Jim Wallen, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors
Saturday, June 29
Shawn Thomas Benton, 45, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Adrian Huerta Camarena, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,
Cassandra Lisbeth Avalos-Lara, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Juan Miguel Garcia, 42, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Misd
Brittney Valencia, 28, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Felony
Gonzalo Jr. Chavez, 33, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Restricted Driving Priv/No Interlock Dev
Isaias Antonio Del Angel, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment
James Allen Gaye, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substances, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Jose Anthonio Ledezma, 24, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant
Robert Guerrero Bega, 50, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Fail to Appear after Written Promise,
Matthew Joseph Barrera, 37, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substances, Under Influence Cont Substance, Contempt; Viol of Court Order,
Monica Coronado Morales, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools
Sunday, June 30
Fernando Avalos Ynocencio, 29, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
William Edwdard Harris, 19, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent
Arthur James Harris, 18, Suspicion of Trespass; Drive onto Prop. W/O Consent
Timothy Jerel Wilson, 36, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Resist Ofcr, Death/SBI to Ofcr, Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Melvin Wesley, 25, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Spousal Abuse, Kidnapping, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Vandalism, Damages Property
Valerie Raquel Welch, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Driv on rev/sus lic, No Evidence/Financial Resp
Chaz Scott Vanderhorst, 27, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant,
