Friday, Feb. 7

Monique Bravo Brasel, 23, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Robert Arthur Perez, 51, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Helen Carmen Cardenas, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner

Jonathan Isaiah Nevarez, 19, Suspicion of MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle

April Joy Smith, 50, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)

Leah Marie McLeod, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Burglary, Forgery of a Check, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another

Robert Keith Brady, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony, A Prior Serious Felony Conviction

Rene Hernandez, 65, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Saturday, Feb. 8