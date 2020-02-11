Friday, Feb. 7
Monique Bravo Brasel, 23, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Robert Arthur Perez, 51, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Helen Carmen Cardenas, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner
Jonathan Isaiah Nevarez, 19, Suspicion of MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle
April Joy Smith, 50, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Leah Marie McLeod, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Burglary, Forgery of a Check, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another
Robert Keith Brady, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony, A Prior Serious Felony Conviction
Rene Hernandez, 65, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Kimberley Ann Larson, 29, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales
Mark Anthony Gonzales, 21, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Eric Lee Feldmann, 34, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Ronald Quesada Munoz, 28, Suspicion of MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Controlled Substance
Justin David Campise, 32, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Patricia Rubio, 50, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc,
Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors,
Seferino Zamudio, 39, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way
Jon Erik Batchelder, 28, Suspicion of Manufacture/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles