Wednesday, Feb. 12
Casey Patrick Sobbe, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Ariel Maldonado Lopez, 27, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Brandon Owen Yates, 33, Suspicion of Burglary, Vandalism
Thursday, Feb. 13
Andrew Sam Flores, 52, Suspicion of Vandalism, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Damarea Aaron Alexander, 20, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment
Cesar Renteria, 21, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Parole Violation, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Carjacking, ADW - Firearm
Jesus Cortez Orozco, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm,
Jose Ignacio Carrillo Garcia, 31, Suspicion of DUI – Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj
David Gonzales, 34, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss Personal ID Info-Intent to Defraud
Robert Ray Villalpando, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Jose Maria Andrade Torres, 35, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Rape - Vict Drugged Intox Subs, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Oral Copulation by Force/Duress/Threats of GB, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Kidnapping
Anthony Michael Soliz, 30 Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition
Susana Jimenez Mejia, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Brayan Edson Armenta, 25, Suspicion of Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Teresa Franco Pena, 24, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Sale/Trans/etc Mushrooms/Spore
Alex Russell Huie, 34, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Sale/Trans/etc Mushrooms/Spore
Farrah Jean Spain, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Conspire to Commit Crime of Burglary