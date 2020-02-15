Wednesday, Feb. 12

Casey Patrick Sobbe, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Ariel Maldonado Lopez, 27, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Brandon Owen Yates, 33, Suspicion of Burglary, Vandalism

Thursday, Feb. 13

Andrew Sam Flores, 52, Suspicion of Vandalism, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Damarea Aaron Alexander, 20, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment

Cesar Renteria, 21, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Parole Violation, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Carjacking, ADW - Firearm

Jesus Cortez Orozco, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm,

Jose Ignacio Carrillo Garcia, 31, Suspicion of DUI – Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj

David Gonzales, 34, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss Personal ID Info-Intent to Defraud

Robert Ray Villalpando, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration