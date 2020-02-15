Bookings
0 comments

Bookings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Casey Patrick Sobbe, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Ariel Maldonado Lopez, 27, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Brandon Owen Yates, 33, Suspicion of Burglary, Vandalism

Thursday, Feb. 13

Andrew Sam Flores, 52, Suspicion of Vandalism, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Damarea Aaron Alexander, 20, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment

Cesar Renteria, 21, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Parole Violation, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Carjacking, ADW - Firearm

Jesus Cortez Orozco, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm,

Jose Ignacio Carrillo Garcia, 31, Suspicion of DUI – Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj

David Gonzales, 34, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss Personal ID Info-Intent to Defraud

Robert Ray Villalpando, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Jose Maria Andrade Torres, 35, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Rape - Vict Drugged Intox Subs, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Oral Copulation by Force/Duress/Threats of GB, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Kidnapping

Anthony Michael Soliz, 30 Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

Susana Jimenez Mejia, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Brayan Edson Armenta, 25, Suspicion of Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Teresa Franco Pena, 24, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Sale/Trans/etc Mushrooms/Spore

Alex Russell Huie, 34, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Sale/Trans/etc Mushrooms/Spore

Farrah Jean Spain, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Conspire to Commit Crime of Burglary

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News