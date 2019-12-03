Friday, Nov. 29
Lisseth Meza Solorio, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc,
Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, Interfering with Police Ofcr,
Saturday, Nov. 30
Shaona Monae Mathews, 30, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warran, Poss of Controlled Substance
Sunday, Dec. 1
Tremaine Donte Goree, 22, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment w/Violence etc, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Monday, Dec. 2
Brenda Maturino Monarrez, 24, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
