{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Nov. 29

Lisseth Meza Solorio, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc,

Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, Interfering with Police Ofcr,

Saturday, Nov. 30

Shaona Monae Mathews, 30, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warran, Poss of Controlled Substance

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Sunday, Dec. 1

Tremaine Donte Goree, 22, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment w/Violence etc, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Monday, Dec. 2

Brenda Maturino Monarrez, 24, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments