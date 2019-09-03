Friday, Aug. 30
Alonso Lopez, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Under Influence Cont Substance
Maricela Reyes, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Aadal Saleh Farid, 21, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Robbery
Luis Alonzo Quezeda, 40, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Under Influence Cont Substance
Leah Marie McLeod, 32, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Joseph Merced Perez, 30, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Anthony Hernandez, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Assault, Battery,
Christopher Terronez, 47, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Joseph M Munoz, 30, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property
Alejandro Ramos, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment
Caleb Odell Abney Harvey, 19, Suspicion of Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jai
Arleth Ramos, 24, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Spousal Abuse
Tyrell Delfonte Harris, 36, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Rudy Ray Perez, 47, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Misd
David Lee Johnson, 32, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance, Parole Violation
Carlos Alfredo Pena Iglesias, 38, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Jaime Orozco-Garcia, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Sunday, Sept. 1
Jaime Parra Ramirez, 50, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Alvaro Lopez, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Brandon Eric Martinez, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Drivon Susp/Rev DL for DUI,
