Friday, Aug. 30

Alonso Lopez, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Under Influence Cont Substance

Maricela Reyes, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Aadal Saleh Farid, 21, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Robbery

Luis Alonzo Quezeda, 40, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Under Influence Cont Substance

Leah Marie McLeod, 32, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Joseph Merced Perez, 30, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Anthony Hernandez, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Assault, Battery, 

Christopher Terronez, 47, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Joseph M Munoz, 30, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property

Alejandro Ramos, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment

Caleb Odell Abney Harvey, 19, Suspicion of Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jai

Arleth Ramos, 24, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Spousal Abuse

Tyrell Delfonte Harris, 36, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Rudy Ray Perez, 47, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Misd

David Lee Johnson, 32, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance, Parole Violation

Carlos Alfredo Pena Iglesias, 38, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Jaime Orozco-Garcia, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance

Sunday, Sept. 1

Jaime Parra Ramirez, 50, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Alvaro Lopez, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Brandon Eric Martinez, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Drivon Susp/Rev DL for DUI, 

