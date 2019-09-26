Monday, Sept. 23
Jesse Jr Rocha, 27, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+
Natasha Paloma Fisher, 19, Suspicion of Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc
Felix Salome Diaz, 24, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child
Cory Jay Donaldson, 41, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Custody/Care Assault Child(-8)GBI/Death, False Imprisonment
Salvador Rangel Navarrete, 42, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Unlicensed Driver, Bench Warrant Misd.
Darrell Emanuel Knox, 60, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Annoy/Molest Child under 18, Display Veh/Present to Ofc Unlawful Reg, Bench Warrant Misd.
David Lee Johnson, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance
Gabriel Sanchez, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Ruben Madula Ortega, 60, Suspicion of Trespass Refuse to Leave Property, Transient Failure to Register 30 Day Upd, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Charles Christopher Kerns, 18, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Participate in Strt Gang/Intent Promote
Shante Denise Ireland, 47, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary, Forgery of a Check, Forged or Altered Prescription
Marisol Cervantes, 41, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Bench Warrant Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Delihla Van Hoek-Meehan, 18, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI
Eduardo Olivera, 40, Suspicion of Burglary, Vandalism Over $400, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Angel Roberto Noguez, 26, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
William Clyde Pritchard, 57, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Evading Peace Officer, Forge/Alter Vehicle Registration, DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Christina Ann Cabrera, 38, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss Personal ID Info-Intent to Defraud, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)
