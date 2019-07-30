{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, July 26

Kimberly Sue Moss, 37, Suspicion of Trespass; Occupy Prop w/o OK

Alejandro Carlos Capistrano, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance

Jamie Alton Smith, 38, Suspicion of Fraud to Obtain Aid, Perjury, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Amira Yazmin Garibay, 24, Suspicion of Mail Theft, Petty Theft

Donald Gene Williams, 38, Suspicion of Proh Street Gang Member Own/Poss Ammo, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Poss Gross Wgt Less Than 25 lbs Dang Fwk, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

Anton Baskovich, 55, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Jasmine Marie Cervantez, 24, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Burglary

Cory Lavar Gilmore, 41, Suspicion of PRCS Hold, Burglary,

Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Richard Sanchez, 30, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Brian Carlos Campos, 27, Suspicion of Rape - Vict Incap of Consent, Unlawful Sexual Intercourse W/Minor -16, Entice Minor Female for Prosti, Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Continuous Sex Abuse of Child, Sex Penetration: Force/Etc,

Saturday, July 27

Christina Maria Natividad, 36, Suspicion of PRCS Hold, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Christopher Michael Vanburen, 26, Suspicion of Burglary, Conspiracy; Defraud Person of Property

Ieka Shakayla Jackson, 22, Suspicion of Vandalism, Deface w/Paint/etc

Javier Juarez Manriquez, 37, Suspicion of Manufacture/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Jose Manuel Pena Garcia, 31, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, Hit & Run - PDO, Locate Owner

Victoria Rose Whitendale, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Salissity Lorraine Hernandez, 21, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Kevin Charles King, 39, Suspicion of Burglary, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Possess/Etc Burglary Tools

Cory Michael Ramos, 30, Suspicion of Burglary, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Possess/Etc Burglary Tools

Sunday, July 28

Fernando, Anthony Lopez, 31, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Under Influence Cont Substance

Josephina Unique Precious Nuno, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Vandalism,

Rafael Daniel Hernandez, 29, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI-Misd - .08 or above

