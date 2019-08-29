Monday Aug. 26
Esteban Alexis Cruz, 19, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Gilson Morales, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol
Jose A Arias, 23, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Parole Violation
Alejandro Carlos Capistrano, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance
Anthony Ray Segura, 29, Suspicion of Robbery
Justice Monique Cervantez, 21, Suspicion of Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place, Bench Warrant Misd.,
Francisca Luce Hernandez, 37, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Ryan Dewayne Brooks, 38, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Courtney Jo Lopez, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Tomas Arredondo, 18, Suspicion of Court Ordered Transport
Jamie Elizabeth Coulter, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Forgery of a Check, Poss Personal ID Info-Intent to Defraud, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)
Joseph Wayne Turner, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Dealer Not Determne Ownershp:Stolen Prop, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Driv on rev/sus lic, Possession of +28.5 grams of Marijuana
Brian Russell Thompson, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Under Influence Cont Substance
Dakota Michael Sherwood, 22, Suspicion of Burglary, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, False Imprisonment, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Revocation of Parole, Parole Violation
Donald Ray Brinston, 46, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property
Jose Sacramento Cornejo, 43, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Rocky Lee Hatley, 39, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Joseph James Sollars, 37, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Jess Mena Ahumada, 52, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Alejandro Barboza, 35, Suspicion of Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Carry Stolen Loaded Firearm, Bench Warrant Felony, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu
Kha Seng Thao, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Burglary
