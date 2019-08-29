{{featured_button_text}}

Monday Aug. 26

Esteban Alexis Cruz, 19, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Gilson Morales, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol

Jose A Arias, 23, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Parole Violation

Alejandro Carlos Capistrano, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance

Anthony Ray Segura, 29, Suspicion of Robbery

Justice Monique Cervantez, 21, Suspicion of Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place, Bench Warrant Misd.,

Francisca Luce Hernandez, 37, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Ryan Dewayne Brooks, 38, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Courtney Jo Lopez, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Tomas Arredondo, 18, Suspicion of Court Ordered Transport

Jamie Elizabeth Coulter, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Forgery of a Check, Poss Personal ID Info-Intent to Defraud, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)

Joseph Wayne Turner, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Dealer Not Determne Ownershp:Stolen Prop, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Driv on rev/sus lic, Possession of +28.5 grams of Marijuana

Brian Russell Thompson, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Under Influence Cont Substance

Dakota Michael Sherwood, 22, Suspicion of Burglary, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, False Imprisonment, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Revocation of Parole, Parole Violation

Donald Ray Brinston, 46, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property

Jose Sacramento Cornejo, 43, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Rocky Lee Hatley, 39, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Joseph James Sollars, 37, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Jess Mena Ahumada, 52, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Alejandro Barboza, 35, Suspicion of Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Carry Stolen Loaded Firearm, Bench Warrant Felony, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu

Kha Seng Thao, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Burglary

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments