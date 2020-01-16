Tuesday, Jan. 14
Celena Brianna Cervantez, 22, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Marshall Curtis Scott, 66, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Under Influence Cont Substance Battery
Alex Kent Ryan, 31, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Brian Allen Sharp, 37, Suspicion of Vandalism
Nicholas Mathew Wright, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Under Influence Cont Substance
Kebree Donya Pickering, 25, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
