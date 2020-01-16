{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Celena Brianna Cervantez, 22, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Marshall Curtis Scott, 66, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Under Influence Cont Substance Battery

Alex Kent Ryan, 31, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Brian Allen Sharp, 37, Suspicion of Vandalism

Nicholas Mathew Wright, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Under Influence Cont Substance

Kebree Donya Pickering, 25, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

