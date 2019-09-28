Wednesday, Sept. 25
Ryan Nathan Reynolds, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Attempt Petty Theft
Benjamin Mendez, 24, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Ron Anthony Coates, 57, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Parole Violation
Adrian Miguel Velasquez, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Battery, Vandalism, Damage $400+, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Tomas Arredondo, 18, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI,
Yanet Garcia Zavala, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Johannah Pua Nauni Hernandez, 28, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Laura Aguilera, 32, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd.
Amber Evelyn Lord, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI,
Omar Isacc Ybarra, 18, Suspicion of Burglary, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Attempted Robbery
Carlos Perez Ramos, 30, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Jairo Mariano Osorio-Alvarez, 26, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Christopher Allen Echavarria, 42, Suspicion of Vandalism, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Monique Andrea Garcia, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass Refuse to Leave Property, Under Influence Cont Substance
David Steven Gonzales, 30, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Wendy Rae Scott, 40, Suspicion of Failure to register new address, Probation Violation, Transient Fail to Reg When Rel from Cust, Failure to register new address
Darick Allen Cannady, 27, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Thursday, Sept. 26
Jose Luis Barrita, 21, Suspicion of Attempted Murder
Sergio Cisneros Barrita, 19, Suspicion of Attempted Murder
Casey D Paynter, 22, Suspicion of Prisoner Possess Weapon
Jose Aguilar, 38, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Victoria Joanne Williams, 40, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Jeremy Claude Ramsey, 29, Suspicion of Manufacture/etc Cont Substance
Sergio Isaias Quinones, 33, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Corey Allen Pierce, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Edgar Alfredo Guzman Ramirez, 29, Suspicion of Vandalism
Ralph Waldo Jones, 25, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Controlled Substance
