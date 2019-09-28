{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Ryan Nathan Reynolds, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Attempt Petty Theft

Benjamin Mendez, 24, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Ron Anthony Coates, 57, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Parole Violation

Adrian Miguel Velasquez, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Battery, Vandalism, Damage $400+, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Tomas Arredondo, 18, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI,

Yanet Garcia Zavala, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Johannah Pua Nauni Hernandez, 28, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Laura Aguilera, 32, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd.

Amber Evelyn Lord, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI,

Omar Isacc Ybarra, 18, Suspicion of Burglary, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Attempted Robbery

Carlos Perez Ramos, 30, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Jairo Mariano Osorio-Alvarez, 26, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Christopher Allen Echavarria, 42, Suspicion of Vandalism, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Monique Andrea Garcia, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass Refuse to Leave Property, Under Influence Cont Substance

David Steven Gonzales, 30, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Wendy Rae Scott, 40, Suspicion of Failure to register new address, Probation Violation, Transient Fail to Reg When Rel from Cust, Failure to register new address

Darick Allen Cannady, 27, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Thursday, Sept. 26

Jose Luis Barrita, 21, Suspicion of Attempted Murder

Sergio Cisneros Barrita, 19, Suspicion of Attempted Murder

Casey D Paynter, 22, Suspicion of Prisoner Possess Weapon

Jose Aguilar, 38, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Victoria Joanne Williams, 40, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Jeremy Claude Ramsey, 29, Suspicion of Manufacture/etc Cont Substance

Sergio Isaias Quinones, 33, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Corey Allen Pierce, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Edgar Alfredo Guzman Ramirez, 29, Suspicion of Vandalism

Ralph Waldo Jones, 25, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Controlled Substance

